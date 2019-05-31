I had the incredible privilege earlier this week to speak at a Memorial Day Service held at Grant Township Cemetery near Rodney, Iowa. It’s a beautiful cemetery located on top of a grassy hill in the midst of the Loess Hills.
It’s the kind of place where you can take a deep breath, let it out, and instantly feel at peace.
It’s the kind of place that takes you back in time. A time when everything seems so simple. A time when families get together on Sundays after church and Sunday School for a big meal on the farm.
The adults shoo the kids outside to play while more flies, like stealth bombers, get through the front door. The men go to their designated place, the living room, and turn on the TV. Loosening their ties before they completely settle in, they are at peace.
The women, of course, all go into the kitchen. Like a well-orchestrated symphony, they each do their part without instruction. They’ve been part of this song many times before and will be many times again as the years roll off the calendar.
The table’s already set, patiently waiting for grace to be said and for people to sit and talk and eat and laugh.
There’s a music to the day. The wind rattles the window panes. A far-away dog barks. Honking geese fly overhead looking for a pond where they can rest for a while.
A farm grown chicken frying in the cast iron skillet sings a solo all its own. Gravy bubbles on the stove threatening to explode. Fresh-picked green beans from the garden sing their own little tune. “I’m almost ready. I’m almost done.”
Homemade buns with home-churned butter take up residence in wicker baskets. How everything is hot all at the same time is a mystery that only the women know and they’re not telling. Of course, no one’s asking, especially the men. They’re just thankful that they married such good cooks.
The canned goods are opened and placed in pretty bowls on the table. Canned sweet pickles. Canned pickled watermelon rind. Canned… we’re not sure but it’s something good.
And there’s pie. Homemade pies lined up in a neat row awaiting homemade ice cream.
The day is almost perfect. As perfect as any day on earth can be. At least for a moment.
But as we realize on this Memorial Day in the cemetery by Rodney, life is fleeting. Many died so that we may enjoy ordinary days with our families. As the Roll Call of the Departed is read, we realize that even in this peaceful cemetery, many veterans gave the ultimate sacrifice, their very lives, so that we in the United States of America can live in freedom. It’s something we should never forget. It’s something that we should never stop being truly thankful for.
“Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).
With dignity and grace, the Smithland Legion give the Salute to the Departed Comrades. It’s not the first time this peaceful cemetery has heard the sound of guns fired to honor the fallen. May it never be the last.
A retired teacher, who still carries with her dignity and authority because it’s simply a part of who she is, shares some wonderful history of our country and recites two poems we should never forget, “Decoration Day” and “In Flanders Field.”
Two lovely young women are also a part of the program. One recites a poem that’s a touching and poignant tribute to veterans. Another sings patriotic songs with not only perfect pitch, but also with a clearness and sweetness that cannot be bought or sold. It comes from her heart.
Hidden jewels in the Loess Hills, their talent comes from God. And I can’t help but wonder, were some of the veterans close to these young women’s ages when they died for our country? Were they fresh-faced and hopeful, with their entire lives ahead of them? Did they have families of their own waiting for them at home? What are their stories?
All I know for sure is that they lived in a country that was founded on faith in God. They fought and lost their lives for one nation, under God. May we always be that one nation under God.
And may we always remember that true peace comes from God. The one who sent his son, Jesus, to make the ultimate sacrifice for each and every one of us. To die on a cruel cross for our sins. The Good News is that on the third day he rose from the dead and is preparing a place for all believers in heaven.
May we each live a life worthy of our calling as children of God, as part of His eternal symphony.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.