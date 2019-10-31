“Now there were certain Greeks among those who came to worship at the feast. They came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida of Galilee, and asked him, saying, ‘“Sir, we wish to see Jesus’” (John 12:20-21).
It’s getting close to the time of Jesus’ crucifixion. Jesus has already raised Lazarus from the dead. Many have witnessed this and come to faith. The Pharisees are mad. They plot to kill Lazarus.
They’re like someone running around trying to put their fingers in the leaking dike. But no matter where they stop the water from erupting, another leak occurs. They run out of fingers. They cannot contain the news of Jesus. It bursts forth like living water that has no end.
It’s the Passover Feast. Jesus makes his triumphal entry into Jerusalem riding a young donkey in John 12:12-15. The people lay palm branches on the ground where Jesus passes by. They wave them in the air. They’re celebrating what they think will be an earthly king, not realizing that he’s so much more. He’s the King of kings and the Lord of lords. The Son of Man and the Son of God.
They miss the point entirely because they don’t know who Jesus really is. Soon they’ll turn their words of praise to words of death. “Crucify him! Crucify him!”
In our world today there are many people who have no idea who Jesus really is. They may not say the same words, “Crucify him,” but their actions speak loudly. They have taken up the cause of tolerance with religious fervor. They are tolerant of anything and anyone, except for traditional Christians whose only crime is seeking to follow Jesus and the teachings of the Bible.
“Then you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).
Those who don’t know Jesus don’t want to know the truth because they’re too busy writing their own version of the truth. For them, truth is not absolute. It changes with the wind. As the wind blows, more and more outrageous behavior is accepted and even glorified. Instead of glorifying God, they glorify sin.
“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away” (2 Timothy 3:1-5).
Jesus loves sinners, but he’s intolerant of sin. The Good News is that he will forgive our sins, but we have to sincerely repent and ask for forgiveness. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).
Jesus forgives many in the Bible, but he also admonishes them to “Go, and sin no more.” We are to live a life of forgiveness and thankfulness by not falling back into our old sin. Alone, we cannot. With his help, we are able.
“Now there were certain Greeks among those who came to worship at the feast. They came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida of Galilee, and asked him, saying, ‘“Sir, we wish to see Jesus’” (John 12:20-21).
You have free articles remaining.
That should be our desire, too. In the midst of a changing world, that’s getting harder and harder to recognize. Sir, we wish to see Jesus.
Living in a world that is turning upside down and inside out. When evil is called good and good is called evil. When Americans spend billions of dollars annually on their pets, but the killing of unborn babies is called a reproductive right. Sir, we wish to see Jesus.
When people with “itching ears” (2 Timothy 4:3) will seek out teachers and preachers who will say what they want to hear instead of what the Bible says. Sir, we wish to see Jesus.
Toward the end of his life, Apostle Paul, in prison, is writing to his beloved Timothy. He’s praying for Timothy to continue to be strong in the faith. A spiritual father, Paul is encouraging Timothy to also stand strong in the opposition of the faith.
“I charge you, therefore before God and the Lord Jesus Christ, who will judge the living and the dead at His appearing and His kingdom: Preach the word!” (2 Timothy 4:1-2a).
Preach the word! What a simple admonition. And yet, so often a watered down, more palpable version of the Bible is being preached. Ultimately, to preach the word is to see Jesus.
Sir, we wish to see Jesus.
“Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment, so Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins for many; and he will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for him” (Hebrews 9:27-28).
One day, we’ll all see Jesus. It will either be a time of rejoicing or gnashing of teeth. Repent today and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior. Then one day you’ll be able to say with other believers, “Sir, we wish to see Jesus.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.