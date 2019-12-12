YODER: Cockroaches and Christmas

We pray for our loved ones. For the strengthening of families. We pray for children to be raised in Christian homes with Christian values and beliefs. We pray for our churches and our pastors. We pray for the persecuted church. We pray for revival to sweep across this area, our country, and the world.

The Bible says, “You have not because you ask not” (James 4:2b). That doesn’t mean that the Lord automatically gives us everything we want. If we continuously ask the Lord for things we never seem to get, we should examine our motives behind the asking.

Of course, James is addressing Christians who aren’t living according to the Lord’s plan. They want what they want when they want it and they’re willing to kill to get it. They’re envious of others. They’re living according to the world’s priorities and not the Lord’s. Unfortunately, we can see the same today. All we have to do is turn on the TV.

Yet, like the persistent widow in Luke 18:1-8, we keep asking. We believe in the power of prayer. We’re thankful that the Lord hears each prayer. We pray that our prayers are like sweet incense to the Lord (Psalm 141:2).

