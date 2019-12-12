YODER: Cockroaches and Christmas

I’ve never had a fondness for cockroaches.
Ladybugs, yes. They’re so cute with their little polka dots. They fly daintily through the air, reminding me of my very first car, a red Volkswagen Beetle. That was by far the cutest car I’ve ever owned.
Over the years I’ve drawn pictures of ladybugs and assigned personality traits to them. There are ladybug girls who are extra dainty, prim, and perfectly proper. They host tea parties on various flowers, but never purple irises. They’re just too showy. The ladybug hostess always wears an apron with a matching hat. I don’t know why. It’s just a part of who they are.
Not always, but often the ladybug boys are very macho. They’re making up for their name. It is an irony of nature to be called a lady when you’re the complete opposite. But when you get to know them, the guy ladybugs are just as nice and proper as the girls. They’ve simply developed an extra dose of pride. It’s like a hard shell of armor to protect themselves from other insects’ teasing.
You see ladybugs out in the brightest sunlight. They have nothing to hide. Not true of cockroaches. They prefer the darkness, traveling in packs like wild animals.
Recently I was with my prayer group. We meet weekly at our friend Judy’s house. We pray for many things and many people. We always pray for our country and those in leadership. We pray that this nation will truly be one nation under God.
We pray for our loved ones. For the strengthening of families. We pray for children to be raised in Christian homes with Christian values and beliefs. We pray for our churches and our pastors. We pray for the persecuted church. We pray for revival to sweep across this area, our country, and the world.
The Bible says, “You have not because you ask not” (James 4:2b). That doesn’t mean that the Lord automatically gives us everything we want. If we continuously ask the Lord for things we never seem to get, we should examine our motives behind the asking.
Of course, James is addressing Christians who aren’t living according to the Lord’s plan. They want what they want when they want it and they’re willing to kill to get it. They’re envious of others. They’re living according to the world’s priorities and not the Lord’s. Unfortunately, we can see the same today. All we have to do is turn on the TV.
Yet, like the persistent widow in Luke 18:1-8, we keep asking. We believe in the power of prayer. We’re thankful that the Lord hears each prayer. We pray that our prayers are like sweet incense to the Lord (Psalm 141:2).
Recently when we were praying I saw the oddest thing in my mind. I saw a large room that was dark. In fact, it was pitch black. There was no light anywhere. Someone turned on the light and there were cockroaches everywhere. My first reaction was to shudder. Who knew there were cockroaches lurking about?
Of course, many of them scurried away, seeking the darkness they love so much. But there were some who stood right where they were. They looked up into the light. And as they looked to the light, they changed. They became butterflies. Beautiful, lovely butterflies. I was so surprised. Who knew that cockroaches could turn into butterflies?
They didn’t stay on the ground for very long. Soon, one by one, they took off from where they’d been standing and they flew. They didn’t fly aimlessly, either. They flew just as if they knew where they were going. You see, they were following the light.
“The light shines in the darkness, yet the darkness did not overcome it” (John 1:5).
Jesus is the light that shines in the darkness. Many see his light and they scurry into hiding. They go back to their ways that thrive in the darkness.
Sadly, many never leave the darkness. In fact, they worship it. They believe, wrongly, that the darkness is the light. They believe, wrongly, that they’re enlightened because they worship the darkness.
We are living in dark times. Just like the people were more than 2,000 years ago when the Light of the World came down from Heaven in the form of a little baby born in Bethlehem. Jesus, the Savior of the world. He can melt hardened hearts. He can make the blind man see. He can take a ruined life and breathe fresh life into it.
Jesus. He can turn cockroaches into butterflies.
“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world though him” (John 3:17).
Stop living in the dark, weighed down with burdens and worries that are not yours to carry. This Christmas give yourself the best gift of all, eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord and our Savior. One size fits all. It’s the best free gift of all. It never wears out. In fact, it lasts for eternity.
“Again Jesus spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but have the light of life’” (John 8:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.