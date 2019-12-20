YODER: Coming home for Christmas

For me, Christmas is about coming home, even if you don’t live there anymore.
When I was young and in my first job 300 miles from home, I was busy all the time. Trying to make it in a challenging profession, I was either working or thinking about work.
Each year seemed to go by faster and faster. When the Christmas season would come around again I’d decorate a little bit, but my heart wasn’t really in it. They were simple decorations I half-heartedly put up around my apartment. Christmas didn’t really come for me until I traveled home and saw my family again.
The excitement and expectation grew as the miles disappeared and I got closer to home. It’s not about the gifts we exchanged. It’s about the memories, the old ones and also the new ones, which eventually become old, as well.
It’s seeing my mom and dad after being apart for so long. The hugs and the smiles. The catching up and the laughter. The familiarity of our home. The smells of Christmas baking. The pretty decorations my mom put up. The beautiful tree.
The old spruce tree in the backyard. Tall and wide, that tree seemed to stretch out more every time I saw it. We called it The Bird Motel. In the winter as you walked by, the sounds of multiple birds sang forth during calm days and also on snow-filled days. It was only during the worst weather that no sound was heard. I imagined the birds huddled together for warmth and safety during those times.
Behind our backyard was a field filled with grazing sheep. Visiting them was always on my list. Not the best at conversation, they were great listeners.
They reminded me of the Christmas sheep from so long ago. I could see it. Shepherds tending to their flocks like they did day in and day out. Probably not much time off in a profession like that. Something we don’t often realize is that the shepherds of old were thought of as less. Uneducated and living among the animals out in the wild, they weren’t the first ones invited to respectable people’s homes for a nice meal. With no motels near the fields, they probably didn’t smell so great, either.
And yet, they are the very first human beings invited to the true Christmas event. The birth of the baby Jesus. And what an invitation!
“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid.
“And the angel of the Lord said to them, ‘Fear not; for behold, I bring to you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men’” (Luke 2:8-14).
That’s the best Christmas invitation ever given. After the angels leave to return to heaven, the shepherds decide to go into Bethlehem and see what the Lord has made known to them.
“And they came with haste, and found Mary, and Joseph, and the babe lying in a manger. And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child” (Luke 2:17).
Without realizing it, the shepherds came home for Christmas that year. The year that our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was born in that little stable in Bethlehem. Even though the shepherds probably didn’t return to that same stable year after year, they now carried Christmas in their hearts. The true meaning of Christmas, that is. The birth of the Savior of the world.
My parents’ home with the sheep in the field has long ago been sold. My dad’s been in heaven for quite a while now. Other loved ones have joined him there. And yet, when I think about going home for Christmas, all my loved ones are there. We’re all together and we’re celebrating being together. We’re celebrating the birth of our Savior. One day, we’ll all celebrate together again in heaven.
That’s the real story of Christmas. That even though there was no room in the inn for Mary and Joseph, Jesus makes room for us wherever we are. We’re at home with him when we ask him to be the Lord of our lives.
Forget about new socks and new toys. This Christmas give yourself the best gift of all. If you haven’t already, surrender your life to Jesus. You’ll never regret it. You won’t want to return it. One size truly fits all. Salvation is the best gift of all. Christmas is about coming home to Jesus. And one day, when our time on earth is ended, we’ll have the best Christmas of all in heaven, our true home.
Merry Christmas!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.