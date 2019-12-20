YODER: Coming home for Christmas

For me, Christmas is about coming home, even if you don’t live there anymore.

When I was young and in my first job 300 miles from home, I was busy all the time. Trying to make it in a challenging profession, I was either working or thinking about work.

Each year seemed to go by faster and faster. When the Christmas season would come around again I’d decorate a little bit, but my heart wasn’t really in it. They were simple decorations I half-heartedly put up around my apartment. Christmas didn’t really come for me until I traveled home and saw my family again.

The excitement and expectation grew as the miles disappeared and I got closer to home. It’s not about the gifts we exchanged. It’s about the memories, the old ones and also the new ones, which eventually become old, as well.

It’s seeing my mom and dad after being apart for so long. The hugs and the smiles. The catching up and the laughter. The familiarity of our home. The smells of Christmas baking. The pretty decorations my mom put up. The beautiful tree.