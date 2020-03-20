YODER: Coronavirus: Keep calm, and pray

With God on his side, Joshua cannot fail. With God on his side, there’s no reason to fear. It’s the same for us Christians. We know that the One who created this world and everything and everyone in it, is still on the throne. He’s still in charge. We need not be afraid.

“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty, I will say of the LORD, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust. Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the perilous pestilence. He shall cover you with His feathers and under His wings you shall take refuge; His truth shall be your shield and your buckler. You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that walks in darkness … A thousand may fall at your side, and ten thousand at your right hand; but it shall not come near you … Because you have made the LORD, who is my refuge, even the Most High, your dwelling place, no evil shall befall you … For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways’” (Psalm 51:1-11).