Living out in the country, I’ve learned a little bit more about wildlife. Male pheasants like to strut around on old gravel roads. It’s as if they’re all dressed up with no place to go. It’s the human equivalent of getting together for morning coffee at the local diner.
Never in a hurry, male pheasants simply walk a little faster when a car approaches. You’d think they’d use those beautiful feathers to fly across to safety. They must be saving them to show off to female pheasants.
Sometimes male pheasants will sit in trees and call to the females. They make the oddest sounds. It’s a wonder that any baby pheasants are ever produced.
Another curious thing I’ve noticed is that I can see a slew of male pheasants the day before the opening of hunting season, but the minute hunting season opens, whoosh! They disappear. It’s as if they have a built-in alarm clock that rings the minute it’s legal to hunt them.
I’ve also learned that from a distance a groundhog can look like a beaver, even if there’s no water source around like a stream or a river. From just the right angle, a groundhog’s large tail looks like a beaver tail. Of course, if you’re married to a retired farmer, he’ll immediately set you straight. No beaver, just a groundhog with a groundhog’s tail, which to me looks like a beaver tail.
Quail singing in the early morning while the air is still fresh with night but promising a lovely day, is one of the prettiest sounds of all. The wind gladly carries their song long distances, making them often sound much closer than they are.
Crickets. They’re a sign that fall is approaching. One day you don’t hear or see one cricket. The very next day, they’re everywhere. Like the company that never leaves, they move in, take over the remote control, sit in your favorite chair, and wait to be waited on.
Crickets grow much bigger in the country. They’re faster, too. You have to step in front of them to actually get them. And their song is unlike the quail’s. They sing one note. The same, unmelodic note, over and over again. It has the same effect of someone repeatedly beating out one note on a drum or Barney Fife playing one loud note on his cymbals.
Crickets make me think of the story of the Persistent Widow in the Bible found in Luke 18:1-8:
“Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up. He said: ‘In a certain town there was a judge who neither feared God nor cared what people thought. And there was a widow in that town who kept coming to him with the plea, 'Grant me justice against my adversary.'
"For some time he refused. But finally he said to himself, 'Even though I don't fear God or care what people think, yet because this widow keeps bothering me, I will see that she gets justice, so that she won't eventually come and attack me!’
“And the LORD said, ‘Listen to what the unjust judge says. And will not God bring about justice for his chosen ones, who cry out to him day and night? Will he keep putting them off? I tell you, he will see that they get justice, and quickly. However, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?’”
The persistent widow is finally granted justice in spite of an unjust judge because of her persistence. We’re called to be persistent in prayer. Praying again and again for the same thing doesn’t make us annoying like the one-note singing crickets.
And it doesn’t mean that we don’t have faith. In fact, Jesus himself tells his disciples in verse one “that they should always pray and not give up.”
As we pray persistently, we’re exercising humility and patience, believing that at just the right time, God will grant our prayer. Some prayers seem to take a long time to be answered. Some even takes decades. But with God, they’re always answered at just the right time.
Of course, knowing that we’re praying with unselfish motives makes all the difference. Jesus himself came as a servant, not to be served. “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many" (Mark 10:45).
If we’re praying selfishly to be served, to win the lottery, to be admired and have more than others, we’re probably not going to get an answer. God’s not Santa Claus. He’s infinitely so much more. He’s the Creator of everything. The great I Am. The Alpha and the Omega. The Prince of Peace. The King of kings and the Lord of lords.
With awe, respect, and faith we are to bring our prayers before the Lord. And the one who created even crickets will hear our prayers.
“May my prayer be set before you like incense; may the lifting up of my hands be like the evening sacrifice” (Psalm 141:2).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.