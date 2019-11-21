YODER: Don't be like the other nine

A woman told me that when she was a little girl she visited a leper colony.
“What was it like?” I asked.
Describing the people she said, “Things were falling off.”
On his way to Jerusalem, Jesus passes through Samaria and Galilee. In a certain village, Jesus encounters ten men with leprosy. Standing quite a ways off, they call to Jesus.
“And they lifted up their voices and said, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!’
“So when He saw them, He said to them, ‘Go, show yourselves to the priests.’ And so it was that as they went, they were cleansed” (Luke 17:13-14).
It was in the act of going, that they were healed. All ten had enough faith that they would be healed to actually begin the journey to show themselves to the priests. The priests could declare them clean, cured of the leprosy. Then, and only then, could they re-enter society. They could then go back to their village. To their loved ones. To their lives. Something they’d surely believed would never happen.
As they took those steps of faith, they were healed. Jesus healed them. They passed from death to life. They passed from the life of an outcast to an acceptable member of society. They passed from becoming more and more disfigured with more body parts falling off to being a normal person. They passed from a slow death sentence back to a full life.
But only one person passed from death to eternal life in Heaven. The one leper who returned to thank Jesus.
“And one of them, when he saw that he was healed, returned, and with a loud voice glorified God and fell down on his face at His feet, giving Him thanks. And he was a Samaritan.
“So Jesus answered and said, ‘Were there not ten cleansed? But where are the nine?’” (Luke 17:15-17).
You have free articles remaining.
That’s a great question. Where are the nine? Ten men were cured, but only one returned to give thanks. Sadly, the nine didn’t know who cured them. If they had, they’d be on their faces giving thanks to God, as well.
Oh, they’re thankful, but their thanks is for the physical cure. They’re busy returning to their lives here on earth, not realizing that they’re passing up the eternal cure.
And the one who returned, he’s a foreigner. Samaritans were outcasts in their own way. In Bible times, the Jews considered them half breeds.
This man who’s an outcast for being born a Samaritan and an outcast for his leprosy is the only one who gives thanks. There’s something about being down and out that helps some people know exactly where their help comes from. “Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth” (Psalm 124:8).
My husband, Mel, told of hearing a preacher talk years ago about his trip to a leper colony. The minister asked the lepers, “What’s your favorite hymn?”
A woman raised her arm. She had no fingers. No nose. No ears. No lips. Even without lips, she said, “Count Your Many Blessings.”
Jesus continues, “'Were there not any found who returned to give glory to God except this foreigner?’ And He said to him, ‘Arise, go your way. Your faith has made you well’” (Luke 17:18-19).
His faith in God has made him well not only physically. All ten were healed. But his faith in the one true God, the source of his healing, has made him eternally well.
Where are the other nine? They’re making the most of their lives in this world, ignoring the next. Don’t make the same mistake. This Thanksgiving season and every day, thank the Lord for our lives here on earth. For our families. Our health. Food on the table. A warm house in which to live. For the freedom we enjoy living in this county. For the men and women who’ve fought to keep us free.
But even if we didn’t have any of those things. Even if we were like the leprous woman with no lips, we still need to raise our voices in praise and thanksgiving to our God for loving us so much that He sent His one and only son, Jesus, to be the sacrifice on the cross for our sins. That’s the ultimate healing.
How do we receive it? We simply ask for it. Then, and only then, will we pass from death to life. From outcast to beloved member of the family of God. From life on this earth to eternal life with God.
Don’t be like the missing nine who settle for only physical healing. Be eternally healed through Jesus Christ. Let sin fall off and then remember to say: Thank you, LORD!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.