YODER: Don't be like the other nine

A woman raised her arm. She had no fingers. No nose. No ears. No lips. Even without lips, she said, “Count Your Many Blessings.”

Jesus continues, “'Were there not any found who returned to give glory to God except this foreigner?’ And He said to him, ‘Arise, go your way. Your faith has made you well’” (Luke 17:18-19).

His faith in God has made him well not only physically. All ten were healed. But his faith in the one true God, the source of his healing, has made him eternally well.

Where are the other nine? They’re making the most of their lives in this world, ignoring the next. Don’t make the same mistake. This Thanksgiving season and every day, thank the Lord for our lives here on earth. For our families. Our health. Food on the table. A warm house in which to live. For the freedom we enjoy living in this county. For the men and women who’ve fought to keep us free.

But even if we didn’t have any of those things. Even if we were like the leprous woman with no lips, we still need to raise our voices in praise and thanksgiving to our God for loving us so much that He sent His one and only son, Jesus, to be the sacrifice on the cross for our sins. That’s the ultimate healing.