YODER: Don't social distance yourself from the Lord

The year 2020 brings with it a whole new vocabulary. Social distancing, self-quarantine, isolation, and flattening the curve.
Social distancing means staying at least six feet away from another person. Distance reduces the chances of catching COVID-19. It makes sense, then, that canceling events that draw large crowds is another example of social distancing.
Self-quarantine means that people who think they may be coming down with the COVID-19 stay at home for 14 days. It means social distancing yourself even from loved ones. This includes not sharing utensils, towels, or anything else unless it’s a joke or even a wise crack now and then.
Isolation is for those who have the disease. It means that they’re separated from those who don’t have the disease.
Flattening the curve means to use protective practices to slow the rate of the COVID-19 infection so that patients may be taken care of properly. If too many people get sick too fast, it can overwhelm a health facility and use up the needed supplies too quickly. The same number of sick people over a longer period of time is much easier to handle. On a graph, the curve is flattened out instead of spiked.
Social distancing is the term that we hear several times a day. It’s quickly become a part of our everyday conversation. “I’m practicing social distancing,” someone says as they back away.
At some time in life, we’ve probably all experienced some form of social distancing. A time when we felt that others didn’t want to get too close to us. Or a time when we didn’t want to get too close to others. In the Bible, many people experience social distancing and even isolation. Most often it’s not self-imposed.
Jesus breaks through social distancing and the feelings of isolation that accompany it. He walks through social, economic, political and religious barriers. He speaks the truth in love. He heals the brokenhearted and the downcast. He heals the sick and the sick of heart. He brings his light into dark places.
To the woman caught in the act of adultery Jesus stops her would-be murderers with one sentence. The scribes and the Pharisees are testing Jesus. They want to find something to use to accuse him. They hate him and they want to get rid of him.
So they say, “’Teacher, this woman was caught in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us that such should be stoned. But what do you say’” (John 8:4-5)?
Jesus ignores them. He stoops down and writes on the ground with his finger. But they keep asking him. Finally, he stands up and says, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first” (John 8:7b). In just the time it takes Jesus to utter those few words, those religious men are convicted by their conscience. One by one they drop their stones and leave until only the woman and Jesus remain.
I imagine the woman with her face down in the dirt. In an attempt to protect herself, she has her arms surrounding her head. Suddenly, her accusers with their angry voices stop talking. Silence. Then she hears an unusual sound. She knows that something is happening. And yet, does she dare to hope that she might be saved? Can she even fathom that someone cares about her? Yet she hears the stones dropping one by one to the ground. She hears feet walking away. Then she hears the voice of Jesus.
"'Woman, where are those accusers of yours? Has no one condemned you?’
“She said, ‘No one, Lord.’ And Jesus said to her, ‘Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more’” (John 8:10-11).
Her death sentence is lifted. Her disease of sin stopped. She is forgiven. She is cured. She is no longer isolated. No longer socially outcast and no longer has to practice social distancing. Jesus has lifted her out of the pit and hopeless darkness of her sin and brought her into his marvelous light.
“Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life'" (John 8:10-12).
In the midst of these troubling and scary times, we don’t need to live in darkness. We can let go of the heavy stones we carry. They may be stones of fear of the future. Fear of getting sick. Fear of loss of income. Fears filled with doubts and loneliness. Fears of isolation.
Our stones weigh us down and surround us in darkness. But there is One who can break through the darkness. He can take those stones of burden from us. He can forgive our sins and give us new life. No matter if we’re social distancing, self-quarantining or in isolation, He can break through the darkness and bring us His light, the light of Jesus, who is the Light of the World. He loves us more than we can imagine. If we ask Him to be the Lord of our life, He will never leave us.
Don’t social distance yourself from the Lord. “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you” (James 4:8a).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
