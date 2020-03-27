YODER: Don't social distance yourself from the Lord

At some time in life, we’ve probably all experienced some form of social distancing. A time when we felt that others didn’t want to get too close to us. Or a time when we didn’t want to get too close to others. In the Bible, many people experience social distancing and even isolation. Most often it’s not self-imposed.

Jesus breaks through social distancing and the feelings of isolation that accompany it. He walks through social, economic, political and religious barriers. He speaks the truth in love. He heals the brokenhearted and the downcast. He heals the sick and the sick of heart. He brings his light into dark places.

To the woman caught in the act of adultery Jesus stops her would-be murderers with one sentence. The scribes and the Pharisees are testing Jesus. They want to find something to use to accuse him. They hate him and they want to get rid of him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So they say, “’Teacher, this woman was caught in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us that such should be stoned. But what do you say’” (John 8:4-5)?