YODER: Dreams can be window to another world

Since I was a little girl I’ve had interesting dreams. Well, not all of them have been interesting, of course. Most have been pretty ordinary, even downright boring. But the ones I remember the most are the unusual ones.

My very first remembered dream takes place at night. There’s darkness everywhere. I’m in the dream but I don’t actually see myself. I’m looking out through my own eyes and seeing everything around me. Even though I know there’s darkness, it doesn’t touch me.

In fact, I’m surrounded by the most beautiful, vibrant colors. They interweave in such a way that no space is left untouched by the colors. It’s like a child’s drawing of a person on a piece of paper. The child colors in every inch of the paper surrounding the person with different colors that make random, interlocking and beautiful designs. When the picture’s done, there’s not one area of the paper that’s not covered with color.

When I was an elementary student, my art teacher loved the colorful designs I made. Years later I ran into her at an art show. Even though I hadn’t seen her since I was 11, I remembered her. Surprisingly, she also remembered me. In fact, she not only remembered me, she said that she kept some of my colorful designs and made them into quilts. What I didn’t tell her is that those designs came from my dream.