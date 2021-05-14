YODER: Dreams can be window to another world

Since I was a little girl I’ve had interesting dreams. Well, not all of them have been interesting, of course. Most have been pretty ordinary, even downright boring. But the ones I remember the most are the unusual ones.
My very first remembered dream takes place at night. There’s darkness everywhere. I’m in the dream but I don’t actually see myself. I’m looking out through my own eyes and seeing everything around me. Even though I know there’s darkness, it doesn’t touch me.
In fact, I’m surrounded by the most beautiful, vibrant colors. They interweave in such a way that no space is left untouched by the colors. It’s like a child’s drawing of a person on a piece of paper. The child colors in every inch of the paper surrounding the person with different colors that make random, interlocking and beautiful designs. When the picture’s done, there’s not one area of the paper that’s not covered with color.
When I was an elementary student, my art teacher loved the colorful designs I made. Years later I ran into her at an art show. Even though I hadn’t seen her since I was 11, I remembered her. Surprisingly, she also remembered me. In fact, she not only remembered me, she said that she kept some of my colorful designs and made them into quilts. What I didn’t tell her is that those designs came from my dream.
It’s become a theme for my life. Whenever I face challenging times, times that are dark like the night, the colors of hope, peace, joy and love invade the darkness. They are a part of the Light that leads me in the darkness when I cannot see. Someday that Light will lead me safely home.
It makes all the difference in this world that I know the source of that Light, Jesus Christ.
In the book of Matthew, John the Baptist, Jesus’ cousin, has been preaching about the One who’s coming. He’s preparing for The Way. “I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance, but He who is coming after me is mightier than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire” (Matthew 3:11).
Jesus asks John to baptize him. “When He had been baptized, Jesus came up immediately from the water; and behold, the Heavens were opened to Him, and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting upon Him. And suddenly a voice came from heaven, saying, ‘This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased’” (Matthew 3:16-17).
The Holy Spirit leads Jesus into the wilderness. He fasts for 40 days and 40 nights. Then at his weakest physically, tired and hungry, the devil tempts Jesus. The devil does the same with us. When we’re at our lowest point, weak and weary, he whispers in our ear. Like Jesus, we do not need to listen to the tempter. Like Jesus, there is a way for us out of temptation.
Jesus answers each temptation with scripture. He stands on the Word of God. Jesus leads by example. When we’re tempted, we can also stand on the truth of the Bible; it’s that simple.
The world Jesus was born into needed a Savior. There was darkness everywhere. The darkness of sin. That’s still the world we live in today. In fact, the darkness seems like an invading darkness. And yet, just like in Bible times, there’s hope.
“The people living in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned” (Matthew 4:16).
Last week I had my first dream that included my husband, Mel, since he’s been in heaven. In the dream I was surrounded by an invading darkness. I wasn’t being invaded by the darkness at the time, but the threat was definitely there.
I wasn’t sure which way to go, then I saw Mel. He didn’t speak to me, but looked at me intently. I followed him. It was still incredibly dark, but I could see him. He stopped. There was a Bible in front of him. Then he did something I wasn’t expecting. He stood on the Bible.
Immediately I knew what it meant. We can stand on the promises of the Bible. It sounds like a simple message, but it’s also a powerful one. No matter what happens in our lives, our country, our world, we can stand on the promises of the Bible.
I want to spend the rest of my life reading those promises and standing on them. Promises like, “I am with you always, even unto the end of the world” Matthew 28:20b). God loves us. “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore with lovingkindness I have drawn you” (Jeremiah 31:3b).
God not only hears our prayers, He answers them. “Even before they call, I will answer; while they are still speaking, I will hear” (Isaiah 65:24).
If we repent of our sins, the Lord not only forgives our sins, He forgets them “as far as the east is from the west” (Psalm 103:12) and remembers our sins “no more” (Hebrews 8:12).
Life can seem pretty dark at times. It might be hard to see light in the midst of darkness. But we can easily find the light by following the Light of the World. “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12b). That’s no dream. That’s reality.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.