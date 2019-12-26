YODER: Enjoy the greatest gift of free time

In Luke 15:3-7, Jesus tells about the man who owned 100 sheep. When one was lost, the shepherd looked high and low for him. He still had 99 sheep, but he didn’t give up until the one lost sheep was found. Jesus does the same for us. He pursues us. It doesn’t matter who we are or what we do in life. It doesn’t matter what mistakes we’ve made. When we’re lost, Jesus searches for us and wants to bring us back home.

Here’s the great part. Jesus meets us where we are. We don’t have to clean up our act or take a bath. We don’t have to get a better job or have more money. We don’t have to become better church goers. We just have to do what the shepherds did. We have to listen. And in listening and in hearing with open ears, that’s when the transformation begins.

That’s what happened to the shepherds. They went to see the baby Jesus and they became the messengers of the Messiah. Oh, what a holy night. Those shepherds’ lives were forever changed. Of course, that happens when we meet the Lord Jesus. We cannot remain the same. We are changed and are changing the minute we see him.