YODER: Enjoy the greatest gift of free time

I’m writing this week’s column on Christmas Eve, knowing that it will appear in print two days after Christmas Day. The presents will be unwrapped. The Christmas parties will be over. The tinsel will be losing its shine.
Looking at the Christmas tree will no longer hold the anticipation of what’s to come. The tree’s charm will be dulled, even with the lights still aglow. Now we’ll be taking off the ornaments, removing the strings of lights, packing it away, and lugging all the Christmas cheer to its storage closet until another year comes around.
The Christmas cards will also go into storage along with the letters and family pictures. Even the leftovers stuffed in the refrigerator will not be as enticing as when they were freshly made.
We’re in transition time. We’re ready to move on to the next big thing. We have to ring in the New Year. Parties to plan. More food to make. Making more lists and checking them twice. It can all make a person grumpy and not very nice.
Ah, the holidays.
The dictionary meaning of the word “holiday” is: “A day of festivity or recreation when no work is done.” That’s a more contemporary meaning and probably inaccurate. Someone has to do some work or the house wouldn’t be clean and the meals wouldn’t be made. There’s also the serving of the food and the cleaning up.
I prefer the Old English meaning for the word holiday. It means “holy day.” That’s what Christmas is to me. A holy day. A holy season. A time to stop and reflect on the true meaning of the season. On Jesus, our holy Savior.
Jesus emptied himself of his divinity to be born in the form of a vulnerable human baby. He left the throne of heaven to come to a stable in Bethlehem. It was his choice to come.
His first bed in this world was a feeding trough for animals. A true king, he wasn’t born in a palace. He was born in a barn. Fancy invitations weren’t sent out to all the rich and powerful people in the country. In fact, humble shepherds tending their flocks were the first to be invited to see this wonderful event. And what an invitation. First one angel made the announcement followed by a multitude of the heavenly host proclaiming the Good News that a Savior has been born.
You have free articles remaining.
Shepherds were not important people. In fact, they lived on the outskirts of civilization. They were outcasts. The shepherds didn’t smell so great, either. Have you ever been downwind of a wet sheep?
It makes no logical sense that God would send out the first birth announcement for His son to shepherds. Except, it does. It makes perfect sense. In the eyes of God, the shepherds counted.
Shepherds are caretakers. Protectors. Nurturers. They watch over their flocks and they defend them with their own lives. Who does that remind you of? They remind me of Jesus, Himself. The Good Shepherd (John 10:11).
In Luke 15:3-7, Jesus tells about the man who owned 100 sheep. When one was lost, the shepherd looked high and low for him. He still had 99 sheep, but he didn’t give up until the one lost sheep was found. Jesus does the same for us. He pursues us. It doesn’t matter who we are or what we do in life. It doesn’t matter what mistakes we’ve made. When we’re lost, Jesus searches for us and wants to bring us back home.
Here’s the great part. Jesus meets us where we are. We don’t have to clean up our act or take a bath. We don’t have to get a better job or have more money. We don’t have to become better church goers. We just have to do what the shepherds did. We have to listen. And in listening and in hearing with open ears, that’s when the transformation begins.
That’s what happened to the shepherds. They went to see the baby Jesus and they became the messengers of the Messiah. Oh, what a holy night. Those shepherds’ lives were forever changed. Of course, that happens when we meet the Lord Jesus. We cannot remain the same. We are changed and are changing the minute we see him.
The shepherds saw Jesus and we see Jesus, too. We see him working through someone and we know that the light that shines through them, is the light of Jesus. We meet him when we kneel down in prayer and ask for help. We meet him sometimes when we’re in the midst of an ordinary day and he shows up and lets his presence be known.
Maybe this is the time for a new start. Maybe this is the time to let a Shepherd lead you. The Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ. There’s no greater joy than to be counted among his faithful. To be a part of his sheepfold.
Give yourself the greatest free gift of all time, the assurance of eternity spent with Jesus in Heaven. It’s the perfect gift. If you’re lost, let the Good Shepherd find you. If you do, you won’t be looking for the next big thing. You’ll already have it: Salvation and the assurance of spending eternity with Jesus.
The true meaning of Christmas will live with you throughout the entire year and for eternity.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.