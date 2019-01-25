A man, just an ordinary man, feels a nudge. He believes that he’s supposed to open the door immediately in front of him. Where the door was a moment ago, he doesn’t know. Reticent, with trembling hands he reaches for the doorknob. Talking to himself he says, “This must be what blind faith looks like.”
At first it’s so dark the man sees nothing but the darkness. As his eyes slowly adjust, he sees the outline of a person, eventually realizing it’s a woman.
Sitting on a bar stool stuck out in the middle of an empty room, the woman is dressed in dark clothes. The man’s eyes must deceive him. It can’t be true. He squints. She looks like she’s a part of the stool. Looking closer, he sees that she’s sitting unnaturally still.
“How odd,” the man thinks to himself. “How very odd.”
It’s taking a long time for his brain to decipher what he sees. Slowly, as if in a dream, the man realizes a terrible truth. The woman is wrapped up in dark ropes. That’s why he didn’t see them at first. They blend into her clothing. He wants to, but he can’t stop staring at the ropes because he can’t see where the ropes stop and she begins.
Just when he thinks this is the worst thing he’s ever seen, the man blinks in disbelief. The ropes are moving, slowly like a snake who’s in no hurry because he knows he’s got his prey right where he wants them. There’s no escape. Leisurely, the ropes wrap tighter and tighter. As they dig deeper into her, the woman looks up at the man and says, “I’m okay. Everything’s fine.”
Even as she’s speaking, the man sees her arms pinned to her sides. She’s unable to raise them. All she can move is her mouth and her eyes. She smiles at him. It looks like a smile, but he sees no warmth. No joy. No peace. Her smile’s as void as her claim that she’s “okay.”
Feeling helpless, the man doesn’t know what to do. “Why am I here? I’m only one very ordinary person. What can I do?”
A coldness invades him as he feels the darkness surrounding him. For just a moment he sees himself tied up on his own stool unable to move. He feels the ropes tightening, entwining him like a snake. The little bit of light he brought with him disappears as he shudders from the cold.
“No!” he says out loud. “No! I’m a blood-bought child of the King of all eternity! You have no authority over me! I belong to Jesus! At the name of Jesus every knee shall bow and every tongue must confess that he is Lord!” The man speaks with authority as he raises his hands in praise.
Instantaneously, light explodes in the room, overpowering the darkness that threatens to overtake him. The woman who can’t move her arms, remembers long ago raising her hands in praise to someone. She was a small, but she remembers. A light flickers in her heart. So cold for so long, she feels slightly warmer. Even a hint of warmth is welcome.
As her ropes tighten, her lips begin to move. She’s not speaking even though she wants to say words of praise. But she’s not sure how or to whom. One tiny, hoarse word escapes her lips. “Help.” The man hears it and starts praying like he’s never prayed before. As he prays, he feels the darkness trying to shove him out of the room. “No! I’m standing in the gap for this woman!” he yells. “I’m not leaving! The Lord is with me!”
In the midst of her invading darkness, the woman’s soul begins to awaken. She remembers. She smells. She feels. She sees freedom. Freedom is in one person, Jesus. “Jesus,” she says with love. As she reaches her hands in praise, the ropes of darkness fall away and slither out the room. She jumps up as light calls to her like a beacon in the dark and stormy night. Light surrounds her like a warm blanket. Light fills her up with joy and peace. As she experiences the light of Jesus, she’s encompassed in his love, as is the man. Two ordinary people with their hands held high, praising Jesus, the Light of the World.
Armed with the Light of Jesus, the man and the woman go into other dark rooms. Finding other dark souls, they share the Light of the World with them. Helping those who listen to cast off the ropes of slavery. May we all “Go and do likewise.”
Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.