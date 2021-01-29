YODER: Faith makes sure you're never lonely

“’For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…’

“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink. When did we see you a stranger and invite you in…’

“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me’” (Matthew 25:35-40).

That’s who I was and that’s who I am. The least of these. Yet, the Lord loves me and His light shines within me. I don’t deserve His love and His forgiveness, but I’m so thankful for it. It has truly changed my life. Not only on earth, but for eternity.

There will come a judgment day for each of us. The day when the sheep are separated from the goats. The day when those who love Jesus will be taken home. Until that day, may the light of Jesus shine through us and become a beacon to others who are struggling in the darkness. May the light of Jesus point the way home.