YODER: Faith makes sure you're never lonely

“A light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:5).
Many years ago I drifted from my faith. It didn’t happen overnight. It was a slow drift. I stopped going to church. Working six days a week I deserved a day off, I rationalized. Once in a while when I did attend church, I felt disconnected. Like I didn’t belong.
I stopped reading my Bible. What once was my constant companion and my guide book, collected dust in some forgotten corner. I didn’t live my life according to the precepts of the Bible. I didn’t really think about it. I was successful in what I did. What more did I need?
I depended on myself and not the Lord. That didn’t work out well for me. It was a dark place. Without the Lord, there’s no light. He himself is the light of the world. “Once again Jesus spoke to the people and said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in the darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12).
One lonely Christmas Eve I walked to a nearby church in a blizzard. My car wouldn’t start. It was many degrees below zero. With no visible moon or any lights along the way, the darkness was overwhelming. I almost turned around and went home. But then I saw it. A light shining in the darkness. John 1:5 came to me. “A light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
It was the light of the little neighborhood church I’d driven by many times. Warm and welcoming, it reached across the darkness and invited me in.
My intention was to slip inside unnoticed, sing a few Christmas hymns, listen to the sermon, then quietly leave. That’s not what happened. I opened the front door and walked right into a sanctuary filled with families enjoying one another’s company.
Immediately several people came up to me. They led me to the front of the church where I sat in the very first pew surrounded by families. I was the only stranger in the church that night. But I wasn’t a stranger for long. They welcomed me in and made me feel loved and accepted.
Afterwards I had many invitations to attend family Christmas dinners the next day. In fact, it was overwhelming the number of people who invited me to their homes. I fought back tears. I’d journeyed through the darkness and the cold to find this haven of light and warmth.
These people didn’t just profess their faith, they lived it out. To them, the Bible wasn’t merely a book sitting on a shelf, it was the very Word of God Himself. It illuminated every aspect of their lives. That’s why they could be so kind and loving to a complete stranger. They followed the One who came to earth to save us from ourselves. To save us from our self-sufficiency and our pride. To save us from the darkness all around us and inside us. The darkness of sin.
“’For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in…’
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink. When did we see you a stranger and invite you in…’
“And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me’” (Matthew 25:35-40).
That’s who I was and that’s who I am. The least of these. Yet, the Lord loves me and His light shines within me. I don’t deserve His love and His forgiveness, but I’m so thankful for it. It has truly changed my life. Not only on earth, but for eternity.
There will come a judgment day for each of us. The day when the sheep are separated from the goats. The day when those who love Jesus will be taken home. Until that day, may the light of Jesus shine through us and become a beacon to others who are struggling in the darkness. May the light of Jesus point the way home.
“Once again Jesus spoke to the people and said, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in the darkness, but will have the light of life’” (John 8:12). What an amazing promise. That no matter what happens to us in this world, if we have the light of Jesus in us, we will never walk in the darkness.
We will never walk in darkness. It will not be our traveling companion. It won’t dictate our life. We are called to be men and women of light. That’s who that church was so many years ago. A church filled with the Lord’s light. They took in a stranger, making her part of their family, the family of God. May we all be lights in a dark world.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer.