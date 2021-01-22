YODER: Faith makes sure you're never lonely

We all need to be ready right now. If you haven’t surrendered your life to the Lord, do it now. We never know when our last moment on earth will be. On that sunny afternoon in November, Melvin and I were making plans for the evening. We were laughing and enjoying each other’s company. We had no idea that in just a few moments we would be separated. He would enter heaven. I would stay behind.

Just a few days before the accident I said to Mel, “If you go before me, I’m really going to miss you.”

His reply seems prophetic now. “Maybe we’ll go together,” he said. “Maybe we’ll die in a car accident.”

I didn’t speak out loud, but I did say to the Lord, “Lord, I’m not ready to go yet.” I know that my time on this earth is not over yet. Someday it will be time to go home. Only the Lord knows that time. He knows us before we are born. And He knows when we take our last breath on this earth.

My friend who asked me if I was lonely wasn’t seeking comfort from me. She was opening the door for an authentic conversation. We need more of those in this world. I told her that the Lord’s with me. It sounds like the right thing for a Christian to say, but it’s also true.