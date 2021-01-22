YODER: Faith makes sure you're never lonely

“Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are mine” (Isaiah 43:1b).
“Are you lonely?” someone asked me this week.
It took me by surprise. I’m used to people asking me, “How are you?” Then pausing for a few minutes to hear my answer, which is usually “Good” or “OK.”
The person who asked me if I’m lonely is a kind and caring person with an authentic and close relationship to the Lord. She has a humble and loving servant’s heart.
She knew my husband Melvin well. Like so many she loved him, too. In fact, I’ve often found myself in the position of comforting others in Mel’s unexpected death two months ago. If you’ve read this column since then, you know that Mel and I were in a car accident. The Lord took him home. Literally in the twinkling of an eye everything changed.
It makes me think of Jesus’ second coming. “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:16-17).
What a great promise. Jesus is our “blessed hope” (Titus 2:13) who has not forgotten us. His mission is two-fold. “So Christ, having been offered to bear the sins of many, will appear a second time, not to deal with sin but to save those who are eagerly waiting for him” (Hebrews 9:28).
We all need to be ready right now. If you haven’t surrendered your life to the Lord, do it now. We never know when our last moment on earth will be. On that sunny afternoon in November, Melvin and I were making plans for the evening. We were laughing and enjoying each other’s company. We had no idea that in just a few moments we would be separated. He would enter heaven. I would stay behind.
Just a few days before the accident I said to Mel, “If you go before me, I’m really going to miss you.”
His reply seems prophetic now. “Maybe we’ll go together,” he said. “Maybe we’ll die in a car accident.”
I didn’t speak out loud, but I did say to the Lord, “Lord, I’m not ready to go yet.” I know that my time on this earth is not over yet. Someday it will be time to go home. Only the Lord knows that time. He knows us before we are born. And He knows when we take our last breath on this earth.
My friend who asked me if I was lonely wasn’t seeking comfort from me. She was opening the door for an authentic conversation. We need more of those in this world. I told her that the Lord’s with me. It sounds like the right thing for a Christian to say, but it’s also true.
Just this week I prayed for a friend and she prayed for me. During our prayer time I felt the presence of the Holy Spirit in the room with us. What a beautiful comfort.
The Lord has sent kind and loving people to help me in many ways. At the top of that list is my family. They are a blessing. I also have friends who are like family. Even people I don’t know well have been very helpful. I’m so thankful.
I told my friend that yes, I miss Mel. He loved to tease me. He had a twinkle in his eye. So I always knew what was coming. His teasing was one of his ways of showing affection. In the end, we’d laugh. We laughed a lot. I miss that, too.
We also had wonderful conversations about the Lord. Mel’s faith was true and unshakable. It came complete with life’s battle scars. They only made his faith stronger. He was an inspiration to many and to me. I miss those talks. Sigh.
“O Lord, all my longing is before you; my sighing is not hidden from you” (Psalm 38:9).
There are many things that I miss. But am I lonely? No, I’m not lonely. Loneliness is when you are all alone in the world. You have no family or friends. You don’t know the Lord. You walk this world solo. I’m thankful that I’m not a solo act. I pray for those who are.
Throughout our marriage, Mel and I knew that the Lord called us to be together. He was right in the middle of our marriage. That makes all the difference. I knew that our union was for a season. I also knew that our season together would not be long enough. Yet, God’s timing is always perfect.
I’m thankful that my friend asked me if I was lonely. I’m thankful to realize that I’m not. I’m thankful that the Lord is walking with me every step of the way on this new journey. He knows where we’re going. I’m just trying to stay in step with Him. May you do the same.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.