It’s amazing the difference that a couple of miles can make. Last week’s flooding didn’t touch us immediately at the farm, but just a couple of miles away, acres of land were under water.
Some roads were closed around us. Every time we heard of more flooding, we stopped and prayed for the people affected. It was after one of those prayers that we decided to check our own basement.
We had a little water in three rooms, but nothing overwhelming. Yet even a little water needs attention. In the laundry room, we used a mop to push the water into the drain. Another room had just a little corner of water seepage.
We got the shop vacuum out and placed it in position to suck up standing water in the third room. There was just one problem: The shop vac was leaking. Instead of helping, it caused more problems.
We threw towels into the water. Placed the soaked towels into buckets. Carried the buckets into the laundry room. Wrung out the towels near the drain. It worked. It was slow and painstaking, but it worked.
Then I did something odd. I retrieved my turkey baster and used it to suck up some of the water. I emptied the water into the buckets already holding wet towels, and then repeated the carrying and squeezing out process.
Using a turkey baster for a shop vac-size problem seemed like a good idea, but it’s exhausting. I’d recommend it only as a last resort.
How many times in life do we do the same? We have a shop vac-size problem and use a turkey baster solution.
That’s Zacchaeus, a tax collector in Jericho. He has some big problems. He’s hated by his own people. Tax collectors were employed by the Roman government to collect the people’s taxes. There was just one problem, the tax collectors, themselves Jewish, had a reputation for cheating their own people and making themselves rich in the process. They were understandably looked down upon and even hated.
But even bigger than this, Zacchaeus is a lost sinner. He’s an outcast with no hope of redemption. The flood waters of his sinful life are threatening to overtake him. Then he hears that the miracle worker Jesus is coming to town. Who doesn’t love a parade?
A short man, Zacchaeus runs ahead of the crowd to find higher ground. Others could have made room for him so that he could see Jesus pass by, but he knows they won’t. So he climbs a sycamore tree for a better view.
When Jesus comes to where Zacchaeus is, he does something surprising. He looks up at Zacchaeus and calls him by name. “Zacchaeus, make haste and come down, for today I must stay at your house” (Luke 19:5).
Of course Jesus knows Zacchaeus’ name. He’s the Son of God. He knows everything. He sees not just the outward appearance, but he sees into the heart. “Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up. You understand my thought afar off ... You are acquainted with all my ways” (Psalm 139:1-3).
So Zacchaeus “made haste and came down, and received him joyfully” (Luke 19:6). This did not make others happy. They mumbled and grumbled. “He has gone to be a guest of a man who is a sinner” (Luke 19:7).
It’s easy to understand why others would judge Zacchaeus, the cheater. And it’s easy to understand why they would judge Jesus for his kindness toward a sinner. And yet, in seeing Zacchaeus’ sin so easily, they forget about their own.
We do the same. It’s easier to point out someone else’s shortcomings then to face up to our own. But we are all sinners, including the very best people we know. “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). We all need to humbly repent and ask for forgiveness. If we don’t, a little trickle of sin can soon turn into overwhelming flood waters.
It’s amazing the difference that a couple of miles can make.
One encounter with Jesus completely changes Zacchaeus’ life. He goes from drowning in sin to wanting to make right all that he has done wrong. “Look, Lord, I give half of my goods to the poor; and if I have taken anything from anyone by false accusation, I restore four-fold” (Luke 19:8).
Jesus assures Zacchaeus and all who are listening that because Zacchaeus truly repents, he’s forgiven.
“And Jesus said to him, ‘Today salvation has come to this house, because he is also a son of Abraham; for the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost’” (Luke 19:9-10).
Jesus also explains why he came to earth. To seek and save the lost. He still seeks us today because he still wants to save us. If you are drowning in sin, put your turkey basters away. There’s only one who can save you. It’s not yourself. It’s not your best friend. It’s not even a good Christian. Salvation comes only through Jesus Christ.
Be like Zacchaeus. Make haste and receive the Lord joyfully!
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.