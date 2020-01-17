YODER: Flying Car memory returns when least expected

Every so often, memories come back to me uninvited. They’re impolite that way. No knocking on the door. No ringing of the doorbell. Nope, they just walk in, sit down, and put their big, dusty feet up on my coffee table, expecting me to serve them coffee with a homemade cookie. They seem to prefer chocolate chip.
That happened this week with the Flying Car.
Probably 27 years ago my family was traveling to southeast Iowa to visit my mother-in-law, Joan. Driving right outside Des Moines in busy traffic on a bright, sunny day, I look up and see a flying car coming straight for us. It happens so fast and so slow at the same time. You know how it is. Time slows way down, but when you recall it later, it all happens in the snap of one finger and one thumb.
Thinking that the car’s going to hit us, I move a little close to the door. As if that will make any difference.
The car, traveling in midair, somehow flips over and lands upside down on the median. Miraculously, the one spot that doesn’t collide with any other cars. My husband, Dave, immediately pulls our car over to the side of the road. He jumps out and runs to the upside down car to help.
Other drivers do the same thing. In fact, they’re coming from different directions. Some are speaking into their cell phones as they run. All men, some are dressed in suits, others in work clothes. In looking back, it’s touching to see so many people rushing to help.
As all of this is unfolding, I start crying. I have no idea why I’m crying. My young son, Ethan, is sitting in the back seat. Trying to comfort me, he says in his sweet voice, “It’s okay, Mommy. It’s not anyone we know.”
That makes me cry all the harder. Suddenly, I’m remembering other car accidents and other unbelievable tragedies that I covered as a photojournalist. No longer in that profession, I thought that I’d neatly tucked them away in a box marked, “Do Not Open.”
But memories are patient. They return when we least expect them. Sometimes they return gently, like a slight, lilting breeze on a lazy summer’s day carrying dandelion seeds to new destinations. Sometimes they come back as a hurricane, leaving a mess to clean up, unpack, and sort out.
Later I realize that I needed to face these memories, look them over, recognize how they’d changed me, and let them go. Thankfully, the Lord was with me. He always is. Only with His help was I strong enough to handle these memories.
I realized something else. Something that I see so clearly now and have ever since the day of the Flying Car. During those hard times when I was witnessing so much tragedy and sadness, the Lord was with me and He protected me. He protected me physically, emotionally and spiritually.
Since that sunny day so long ago with the Flying Car, I look at hard and challenging times differently. Even as I’m asking, sometimes imploring, for the Lord’s help, I’m also asking Him if there’s something I need to learn from this. I ask Him if He’s allowing this to happen because He’s smoothing off some of my rough edges.
Sometimes I feel like I’m walking in the fog, blind faith leading me. Yet I know, that the Lord’s promises are real.
Moses knows he will not cross the Jordan River into the Promised Land. Encouraging the people of Israel, he tells them that God will go before them. He says, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you or forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Then he calls for Joshua. In front of the people of Israel he tells Joshua, “Be strong and courageous; do not be afraid of them or terrified of them, for it is the LORD your God who goes with you; He will never leave you or forsake you” (Deuteronomy 31:8).
Joshua had hard sandals to fill. Yet, Moses was right. The Lord was with Joshua just like He was with Moses. Just like He’s with us who are believers and have surrendered our lives to Him. God doesn’t change. “For I am the LORD, I change not” (Malachi 3:6a).
Thankfully, the young woman in the upside down car was okay that day. She was a university student going home on break. As someone helped her out of her car, her homework papers flew everywhere. The helpful men ran around trying to collect them for her. It was like a ballet. Some were leaping into the air trying to catch the flying papers. Some were bending over and picking them up just before they hit the ground.
It seemed like an impossible task, yet there was such grace in their movements. I started laughing. Ethan joined me. It was a delightful and funny scene.
I was so relieved and thankful that the young woman in the Flying Car was okay. Truly, the Lord was with her that day. May He also be with you, in the good times and the bad.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.