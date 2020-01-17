YODER: Flying Car memory returns when least expected

As all of this is unfolding, I start crying. I have no idea why I’m crying. My young son, Ethan, is sitting in the back seat. Trying to comfort me, he says in his sweet voice, “It’s okay, Mommy. It’s not anyone we know.”

That makes me cry all the harder. Suddenly, I’m remembering other car accidents and other unbelievable tragedies that I covered as a photojournalist. No longer in that profession, I thought that I’d neatly tucked them away in a box marked, “Do Not Open.”

But memories are patient. They return when we least expect them. Sometimes they return gently, like a slight, lilting breeze on a lazy summer’s day carrying dandelion seeds to new destinations. Sometimes they come back as a hurricane, leaving a mess to clean up, unpack, and sort out.

Later I realize that I needed to face these memories, look them over, recognize how they’d changed me, and let them go. Thankfully, the Lord was with me. He always is. Only with His help was I strong enough to handle these memories.

I realized something else. Something that I see so clearly now and have ever since the day of the Flying Car. During those hard times when I was witnessing so much tragedy and sadness, the Lord was with me and He protected me. He protected me physically, emotionally and spiritually.