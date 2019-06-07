Thinking about Moses one day and “The Tent of Meeting” from Exodus 33:7-11, this story came to me.
Sometimes life hurts. Sometimes it has sharp edges. You bump into one and even as you’re still hurting, you turn away from the pain only to bump into another sharp edge and yet another. Pretty soon you feel like a human ball in a pinball machine.
That’s how she feels, although she has no idea what a pinball machine is. The woman who’s not exactly old, but certainly no longer young. A slave to the Egyptians all her life, she’s never known true freedom, until recently.
Freedom can be scary. So is leaving the life you’ve always lived. It might not be the best life, but at least you know what to expect. Now she’s living in the unknown with something potentially new around every corner. The corners are no longer sharp, but they are unpredictable. She needs to know what to expect. In her life, surprises have never been good.
The walking, endless walking, to a place she’s never been before. A place called “The Promised Land.” She has her doubts. Just because something’s promised, does that make it good?
And the food. Don’t get her started. She misses her meat. This what-is-it, manna, is no substitute for real meat. Oh, she’s thankful that the Lord provides, as Moses constantly reminds them.
She’s thankful that there’s fresh flowing water. That’s amazing, too. Sweet water from a rock. A rock! It’s the best-tasting water she has ever drunk.
As she’s thinking, she says aloud to no one, “And the sea!” The Egyptians hunting them down like a pack of wild animals. Wanting to capture them and bring them back home to slavery. The only place for her and her people to go is into the sea. She knows they’re all going to drown. She’s not the only one crying out in great fear.
Then something truly miraculous happens.
God splits the sea in half. They, the Hebrews, walk across on dry land. Their feet don’t even get wet! Why that one little detail fascinates her, she doesn’t know. But they all walk across the Red Sea with unbelievably tall walls of water on both sides. She sees fish swimming in the air. But even now as she remembers, she still can’t believe that her feet didn’t get muddy.
Following them into the waters, the Egyptian army’s hot on their trail. She feels their blood lust, their hatred. She hears the horses snort. They’re just a breath away from overtaking her. She’s one of the last in line. But just as the last of them cross over, Moses hears from the Lord again and lowers his staff into the water. The water closes on top of their enemy and they are no more.
Again, the Lord, the creator of everything, saves them. Again, as she remembers what God has done for her and her people, she’s sorry for her doubt. After all she’s witnessed and experienced, how can she have doubt?
As she repents, she hears it. The sound of a tent flap opening. First one, then another then hundreds and thousands more. She rises. She looks out toward the tent pitched outside their camp. They call it “The Tent of Meeting.” She sees Moses walking towards it. She sees ones standing at their tent openings, already worshiping God.
Is she the only one who hears it? Every time Moses goes to the tent to meet with the Almighty, she thinks she faintly hears the sound of angels singing. The sweetest sound, she first hears it inside her soul before it reaches her ears.
As Moses enters the tent, she sees the pillar of the cloud standing at the entrance of the tent. The Hebrew people know that the great Almighty himself is present. Everyone, including this woman, bursts out in praise and worship. If there are angels singing, they are drowned out by the sound of pure, from-the-gut worship.
Never have former slaves felt such joy in the freedom of the Lord. All the hardship is forgotten. All the time in the wilderness is forgotten. All the worry and the doubt and the grumpy complaining is all forgotten. As the Lord speaks to Moses as a friend, the people all come together in one accord and purely worship the Lord.
Sometimes we walk through times of wilderness. We’re thirsty for the Lord and don’t even know it. Sometimes we feel like slaves to something or someone and we can’t find help. Here’s the Good News. We don’t have to wait for someone to walk to a tent. We don’t have to wait for a pillar of cloud to appear. We have access to the Lord whenever we want. Through prayer. Through the Bible. Through the Holy Spirit. Through Jesus. Don’t delay. We’re all just a breath away from eternity. Do you know for sure where you will spend it?
For believers, eternity is the Promised Land called Heaven. It’s only there that we’ll discover what true worship and true freedom is really like.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.