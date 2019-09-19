I’m part of the generation called “The Baby Boomers.” We’ve done a disservice to the generations that come after us.
We grew up in turbulent times, when the status quo was being questioned. It was hard not to be influenced by our changing culture. A culture, or a counterculture, that we young people ourselves were changing.
People who were older were touted as the enemy. At the very least, they were seen as “old-fashioned,” which was something to mock.
They simply didn’t understand what it was like to be young and full of ideas with dreams of places to go and great things to do. They were old. You know, like our parents and that generation.
The generation that grew up in the Depression (or at least in the aftermath) was referred to as “The Greatest Generation” because its members had values and morals. They knew how to sacrifice so that others could live in freedom. They loved their country and they were not ashamed to say it. They postponed their lives and enlisted in the war. Some came back to their sweethearts and wives. Some did not.
Although no one in my class was drafted, those drafted into the Vietnam War were not much older than me. It seemed as though everyone around me was anti-war. And why shouldn’t we be? Who wants to promote killing?
And yet, our veterans who risked their lives and their sanity to fight in the war, came home to less than a hero’s welcome. In fact, one of the most shameful parts of our country’s history is the way the Vietnam vets were treated once they returned home. It’s as if they fought one war and then came home to another.
It was in my generation that women really took on the rallying cry for equal rights. Equal pay for equal work. The ability to be treated just like a man. It sounds good on paper. If a woman does the same job as a man, she should receive the same pay.
But for women to be truly equal with men, we had to come down off our pedestals. The way that men had always viewed women. At least in the ideal. So we had to step down to get what we wanted.
As the Bible says in Genesis 2:7, God created Adam and breathed into him the very breath of life. “And the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper fit for him’” (Genesis 2:18). Men and women were created to help one another. To be a family and to raise a family together. To teach our children to grow up in awe of God and to love him with all our heart, soul, and mind (Matthew 22:37).
“These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).
You have free articles remaining.
The most important job that exists is the raising of our children. Too often we’ve given that responsibility to others. There’s a saying I’ve seen posted different places. “If you don’t teach your children to love God, the world will teach them not to.”
Unfortunately, the world is doing a pretty good job of that.
Living in the Midwest, we don’t see changes in the culture as quickly as other parts of the country. I’m thankful for that. And yet, there are changes that are not only taking place, they’ve taken place.
In the past, church was the center of our lives. It was our social gathering place. Where we learned about God. Where we went in times of trouble and in times of joy. Growing up in the church, we read the Bible stories in Sunday School. We learned that Jesus loves us and we loved him, too.
To this day, when I’m afraid I recite the 23rd Psalm. It comforts me. It calms me. It helps me through tough times. It comes from the Bible, the living, breathing inspired Word of God.
Many children are tragically growing up today with no faith in God. With no hope. With no belief in someone greater than themselves. Is it any surprise that we have shootings? Is it any surprise that suicide rates have soared? If we make ourselves a god and pass that onto our children, life will always be hopeless and meaningless.
It’s time that we returned to faith in God, the creator of heaven and earth. It’s time that we let go of our culture as god and embraced the one, true God. The Father who sent his only son, Jesus, to earth not to condemn us, but to save us through him (John 3:17).
If that sounds old fashioned, that’s OK. “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes…” (Romans 1:16)
May the Baby Boomers and all generations become counter-culture by embracing the one true God before it’s too late.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.