YODER: He is faithful, and will lead and guide you

That’s why I’ve been able to write this column every week. It’s not that I’m great. Far from it. But the Lord I serve is. He knows us better than we know ourselves. He calls us to places we would never have the courage or the vision to go. He opens doors we don’t know exist. We go through them with him and then he leads us through other doors.

He’s with us every single step of the way. I know it’s true in my own life. And we see the same thing time and time again in the Bible.

Look at Gideon in Judges, chapter 6. He’s quietly threshing wheat in a winepress as a way of hiding it from the marauding bands of Midianites when an angel of the Lord appears to him. “The LORD is with you, you mighty man of valor” (Judges 6:12b).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gideon doesn’t feel brave or mighty. In fact, his knees are probably knocking together in fright the whole time he’s secretly threshing. Yet, the angel calls him a “mighty man of valor,” because that’s who God’s calling him to be. And with the Lord’s help, that’s who he becomes.

After he’s instructed to save Israel from the Midianites, Gideon admits the truth. “O my Lord, how can I save Israel? Indeed my clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my father’s house” (verse 16).