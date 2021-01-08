YODER: He will lead you on the road home

This road is my road home, even though I won’t be living here much longer. Soon I’ll have a new road home that’s not in the country. I know that it will initially be strange. When I first moved to the farm, I had to use my GPS to find my way home. It didn’t take long before I recognized different places in the landscape.

The Lord is giving me a new landscape. I’m simply following His leading. I see a road, I don’t know what’s on it or where it’s going. But I know who’s leading the way. That’s all I need to know.

Make sure to know which road you’re on. Years ago I had a dream of a beautiful sunny day. Walking down a narrow dirt road, I saw people sitting beside the road. I asked them, “Why aren’t you walking on the road?”

“What do you mean? We are walking on the road,” they replied.

No amount of talking could convince them that they weren’t on the road. Finally, sadly, I simply walked on without them. Look at your life. Make sure you’re walking the right road. The one that the Lord has called you to walk.

“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only few find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).