YODER: He will lead you on the road home

Driving the road home to the farm, I’ve seen sleepy sunsets stretching out their arms yawning as brilliant colors reach across the horizon donning their night caps, pulling up the covers, and whispering, “Good night."
I’ve seen sunrises bursting forth in colors so vibrant it’s as if I’m hearing the Hallelujah Chorus. I smile, believing that God created this moment just for me.
The week and even the day before hunting season opens, male pheasants strut across the gravel road like they personally own it. Honking my horn, one or two fly a short distance to safety. Most simply walk a little faster. Never in a great hurry, it’s as if one of them looks at me and says in Winnie-the-Pooh fashion, “Oh, bother.”
I’ve heard sounds I’ll never forget. Quail talking confidentially in the trees. Hundreds of migrating birds stopping for a snack of spilled grain before they continue on their way. How can they eat and squawk at the same time?
Hoot owls in the early morning, repeating the same word over and over. The silence of five or six deer standing by the grain silo backlit by early Sunday morning. The cacophonous wind whipping across the fields.
I know the weeds and wildflowers by name growing along the side of the road. Angrily growing, the weeds always want more real estate. Growing with grace and beauty, the flowers know their time here is short. Blowing in the wind, they’re part of a lovely dance recital, charging no admission.
It’s knowing the stories of families from long ago that I relish. Their houses are gone now, remodeled or abandoned. But their memories live on in others. My husband Mel shared many stories with me. At times, I felt as if I stepped into those stories and could actually see what he described.
The road home holds many special memories for me; not all have been good. I’ve experienced weather that’s changed suddenly without warning. I’ve seen water gush off the fields at an alarming rate. I’ve hit black ice twice on what the locals call Watermelon Hill. Crying out to the Lord, both times He saved me. Each time in the middle of a spin, He simply stopped the spinning and I drove on.
I’ve driven in fog so thick I know that the only thing that got me safely home, was the Lord’s grace. He’s been with me throughout my entire life. Looking back, I can tell my own stories of His loving protection, His grace, and His continuous help.
“But as for me, I trust in you, O LORD, I say, ‘You are my God.’ My times are in your hand ...” (Psalm 31:14-15).
Often as I’m driving on the gravel road I see the farm, feeling happy that I’m almost home. I’m thankful that the Lord has called me to live here for such a time as this. I’m thankful that He called Mel and me to have a good life together, even though it was for a short time. I’m thankful that even in the midst of our car accident, I know that the Lord took Melvin on that final road home to heaven.
This road is my road home, even though I won’t be living here much longer. Soon I’ll have a new road home that’s not in the country. I know that it will initially be strange. When I first moved to the farm, I had to use my GPS to find my way home. It didn’t take long before I recognized different places in the landscape.
The Lord is giving me a new landscape. I’m simply following His leading. I see a road, I don’t know what’s on it or where it’s going. But I know who’s leading the way. That’s all I need to know.
Make sure to know which road you’re on. Years ago I had a dream of a beautiful sunny day. Walking down a narrow dirt road, I saw people sitting beside the road. I asked them, “Why aren’t you walking on the road?”
“What do you mean? We are walking on the road,” they replied.
No amount of talking could convince them that they weren’t on the road. Finally, sadly, I simply walked on without them. Look at your life. Make sure you’re walking the right road. The one that the Lord has called you to walk.
“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only few find it” (Matthew 7:13-14).
Be one of the few. Nothing in this life is more important than knowing where we’ll spend eternity. The road is narrow. It’s not always an easy road to navigate. I don’t always know where I’m going. There are hills, curves, and valleys. But one thing I do know, it’s the road that leads to my true home in heaven.
“Whether you turn to the right or the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way, walk in it’” (Isaiah 30:21).
Listen for the Lord’s voice. Follow Him. He will lead you on the road home. The road to heaven and eternal life with Him. Nothing is better than that.
