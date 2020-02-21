YODER: Herding stray cats

As the people of Israel found out many times the hard way, God is God and we are not. I, for one, am very thankful for that.

Throughout the Old Testament, the people of Israel go their own way, forgetting God, making a big mess of things and eventually landing them in captivity. Then they remember the Lord. They repent, crying out for God’s help, praying that he hears them and will help them. He not only hears them, he delivers them. Over and over again.

Jesus is talking to his disciples in John 16. He’s preparing them for his leaving earth to return to the Father. He tells them that it’s good he’s leaving because they will receive the Holy Spirit, who will be with them all the time and will lead them into truth. He warns them that they will have challenges in this world. “I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have tribulation. But take heart, I have overcome this world” (John 16:33).

We need not live our lives like stray cats hitched to a newel post in a tangled-up mess. The Lord of all creation created us in his own image. He loves us and cares for us. He knows each one of us by name. He calls us out of darkness into his marvelous light (1 Peter 2:9). We just have to do something a cat cannot do. We have to say “Yes.” We need to ask him to be the boss of us.