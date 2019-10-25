“Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good; his love endures forever” (1 Chronicles 16:34).
I’m thankful. I’m thankful every morning when I wake up for another day of life. Another day and all the opportunities it holds to serve the Lord. It’s a privilege that many I know and love no longer have.
They had plans. Plans for another tomorrow and many more tomorrows after that. Plans that included people they love. Plans that included laughter and joy. Plans that included the routines of ordinary life. Those plans were interrupted. They stopped, never to restart here on earth.
I miss them, yet I’m thankful that they were in my life. I’m thankful that when I think of each one that almost all of them knew the Lord. I pray that if they didn’t, they came to faith at the end. I pray that one day I’ll see them all again together in Paradise. “Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name” (Psalm 100:4).
I’m thankful for the days I had with them. For carefree days when we simply did life together, without worries about tomorrow. Tomorrow stretched out forever. It seemed like the middle of summer when we truly believe the warm sun, the green grass, the blooming flowers will last. For a while, we convince ourselves that fall and winter will not really come. That nothing will change simply because we don’t want it to.
As if we had that kind of control. We weren’t there when the Lord looked over the chaos and brought it into order. When he created the earth and all that inhabits it. When he formed Adam from the dust of the earth and breathed into him the very breath of life. His holy breath. When the Lord looked at man and knew he needed a helper equivalent to himself. That it was not good for man to be alone. He formed Eve from Adam’s rib.
I’m thankful that the Lord made man in his own image. That even though we are far from perfect, our very DNA is similar to the Lord of all creation. The great I Am. The Alpha and the Omega. The beginning and the end. The Prince of Peace. The Lord of lords and King of kings. The Good Shepherd. The Bread of Life. The Light that shines in the darkness. The Ancient of Days. Our Redeemer kinsman. Our Savior.
I’m thankful for the privilege of each new day I’m given. That doesn’t mean that life’s always easy. In fact, sometimes it’s very hard.
But I’m thankful that I wake up in a warm bed in a nice home knowing that I have food to eat and clothes to wear. I have a job that’s meaningful and is so much more than simply a paycheck. I’m privileged that the Lord called me to this ministry. I work with the best people who always amaze me with their depth of commitment, expertise, compassion, and kindness. I’m thankful that I get to spend my working life with them for such a time as this.
I’m thankful that I wake up next to my loving husband who knows, as I do, that the Lord loved each of us so much that he brought us together. We know that the Lord is right in the middle of our marriage. That makes all the difference in this world.
If you’re having marital problems, ask yourself, “Is the Lord in this marriage or is it just the two of us?”
If he’s not, you better get down on your knees and ask him to be part of your marriage. Ask the Lord to lead and guide you individually and as a couple. Don’t give up. Give in to the one who created you. Who calls you by name. Who only wants what’s best for you. The one who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light. Turn your marriage and your life over to him and see the changes that occur.
I’m thankful that my husband, Mel, and I can share our lives in times of joy and in times of sadness. That we can build new memories while we share old ones. Ones in which we weren’t together, but are still very precious.
I’m thankful for our families. We love them and they love us. They are such a blessing. And I’m thankful for our families in Christ. What we have in common is that we love the Lord. That makes us all brothers and sisters, for eternity. “When I remember you in my prayers, I always thank my God” (Philemon 1:4).
I’m thankful for this country. The United States of America. I pray that the Lord does not lift his hand of protection from our country. I pray that everyone in this country will give the Lord the honor and the glory he deserves. May we all pray a prayer of thanksgiving that our country was founded on Christian values and faith. May we truly be a people who live our lives as One Nation under God. I thank the Lord that we still have that right and privilege to worship him freely in this country. May it always be so.
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, the people he chose for his inheritance” (Psalm 33:12).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.