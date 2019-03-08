“Me, me, me!”
Have you ever heard a child say that? He wants to be held, so he lifts up his arms into the air and says, “Me, me, me, me!” Maybe he has a sister or a brother and thinks that his sibling’s getting more attention. “Me, me, me!” Or he’s impatient for his turn. “Me, me, me!” The list goes on.
As parents we kindly and patiently teach our children that everything is not about them. That sometimes they have to wait. Contrary to what they might believe, the world does not revolve around them.
It’s a hard lesson to learn. Many adults are still learning it. Some refuse to. Sadly, some never do.
Even the disciples had their moments and they lived and traveled with Jesus. They saw Jesus look into the very hearts of others, healing them not only physically, but spiritually as well. They witnessed firsthand Jesus’ humanity and his divinity. And yet, they didn’t always get it.
Brothers James and John ask Jesus, “Let one of us sit at your right and the other at your left in your glory” (Mark 10:37).
What are they really asking? Give us the biggest participation trophy for showing up. Make us the best disciples of not only the year, but for all eternity. Give us the biggest crowns and the best seats in the house.
Of course, they didn’t know what they were asking. They couldn’t see the road that Jesus was on. It led to the suffering, the shame, the death on the cross. All they were thinking about was themselves. Their reward. Me, me, me.
It made the other disciples mad. They may have even said, “Why the nerve of those two. Trying to get the best spots for themselves. Who do they think they are! We deserve to sit by Jesus just as much as they do.”
Doesn’t it sound like kids on the playground?
Jesus calls them together and says, “You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Mark 10:42-45).
Jesus came to serve. How can we do any less? If we truly follow him, we follow him. We don’t follow ourselves. We don’t follow someone else. We don’t follow fads. We don’t follow our culture. We follow Jesus. We try to be like him. To do what he did.
More and more as I look around me the same phrase keeps popping into my thoughts. “It’s not about me.” There’s a Me-mentality in this country. What’s in it for me? How does this affect me? What about me? Me, me, me.
When people try to rewrite the Bible to make it more digestible, they can’t really know the Bread of Life (John 6:35). If they did, they’d know that what they hunger and thirst for is found only in the Word. Jesus himself is the Word (John 1:1).
When others open doors that should remain shut, they can’t know The Door (John 10:7). Jesus is the only way to heaven. No other door leads there. No other person. Not good deeds. Not being a nice person. Not money or power. Jesus is the only door.
There is another path. It leads to hell. One of Satan’s greatest weapons is that people don’t believe he exists. They don’t believe there is a hell. The Bible disagrees. “Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour” (1 Peter 5:8).
Jesus says that at the end of the age, “the angels will come and separate the wicked from the righteous and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 14:49-50).
When others choose to walk in darkness and call it light, they can’t know the Light of the World (John 8:12). We can’t walk in a little bit of darkness and expect to live in the light. It’s an either-or path. Choose the Light of the World, Jesus. Or choose darkness, Satan.
When others follow false prophets, they don’t know the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for his sheep (John 10:11). The hired hand doesn’t lay down his life. The world doesn’t. No, only the Good Shepherd lays down his life. Who is the Good Shepherd? Jesus, who’s also the Resurrection and the Life (John 11:25-26) and The Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except though him (John 14:6).
It’s not about me, it’s about him. But Jesus makes it about us. If you ever doubt that, just remember that he suffered and died on that cross for each one of us. After three days he rose from the dead and he’s in heaven preparing a place for each one of his sheep. Make sure you’re part of his flock.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.