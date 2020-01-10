YODER: It's not about me

We live in scary times. Sometimes we forget that. Just like in the days of Noah, we become complacent. We go about our lives as if nothing will ever change. We think we’ll live forever. We know the opposite is true, yet we live our lives for today with no thought of tomorrow. If we believe in God, too often we dwell on his incredible love and mercy, forgetting that he is also a just God. He is the one who someday will judge every person and determine where they spend eternity.
We get so wrapped up in ourselves that we forget to look outside our own little world at the world around us. Sometimes we forget to simply look at our neighbor standing right in front of us. Sometimes, even more sadly, that neighbor is a member of our own family.
A small child gets upset and yells, “Me, me, me!” Meaning, “Pay attention to me! It’s all about me!” Too often, we grown adults also live as if everything is about me. As if we are the center of the universe and everything revolves around us.
As if we were the one who at the creation of the world told the sun and the moon where to stand and the stars when to shine. As if we shut the door to the sea and said, “This far you may come, but no farther” (Job 38:11b).
God is God and we are not. We need to know that with all our being and be thankful that it’s true.
Jesus is on the Mount of Olives. The disciples come to him privately and ask him about the end of the age, when it will come and when He will come back again. Jesus tells them, “But of the day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, but my Father only. For as in the days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and did not know until the flood came and took them all away, so also will the coming of the Son of Man be” (Matthew 24:36-39).
Was it bad that the people in Noah’s day were carrying on with their lives as usual? No, not in itself. But they’d forgotten God completely. He was not a part of their lives. Everything else took priority. They were self-centered and self-absorbed. They made themselves their gods. It was all about me.
“Then the LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and He was grieved in his heart” (Genesis 6:5). And in verse 11, “The earth was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.”
Sound familiar?
We believe that nothing bad will ever happen in this great country. At least not to the point that it will affect us individually. Yet even now, as the possibility of war looms, our beloved county is so incredibly divided. People have become almost rabid in their political beliefs, to the point of hatred.
As a former photojournalist, I’ve covered my share of elections. I’ve never witnessed the animosity and hatred that I see today. We need to stop the vicious infighting and become unified. We need to pull together for the good of the country.
But how do we do that? We humbly pray to the God who created us. The One who laid the foundation of the earth. The one who knows when the wild mountain goats bear young (Job 39:1). God the Father, the maker of heaven and earth. Who sent his only son, Jesus, as a ransom for us all. We need to thank him for Jesus, our Blessed Hope, who is returning one day to take believers home.
In the meantime, we need to repent of our sins and the sins of this country, which include kicking God out of everywhere. We need to ask the Lord to forgive us individually and as a nation. We must ask him to come back into our families, our schools, our lives, our churches, our government, our world, our everything. And we need to surrender our lives to him, making him our first priority.
We need to come together as a nation and pray for the Lord’s help. “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” (Hebrews 13:6).
“You have not because you ask not” (James 4:2b). We need to ask. When we ask, humbly, with repentance, we need to realize that it’s not about me. It’s about all of us coming together in unity and love before the throne of God. We need to make it about Him, the Almighty and Everlasting Lord God of all. The Creator. The Alpha and the Omega. The Ancient of Days. The Bright and Morning Star. Our Lord. Our Savior. Our everything.
Thank God that it’s not about me. It’s about Him.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.