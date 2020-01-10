YODER: It's not about me

We live in scary times. Sometimes we forget that. Just like in the days of Noah, we become complacent. We go about our lives as if nothing will ever change. We think we’ll live forever. We know the opposite is true, yet we live our lives for today with no thought of tomorrow. If we believe in God, too often we dwell on his incredible love and mercy, forgetting that he is also a just God. He is the one who someday will judge every person and determine where they spend eternity.

We get so wrapped up in ourselves that we forget to look outside our own little world at the world around us. Sometimes we forget to simply look at our neighbor standing right in front of us. Sometimes, even more sadly, that neighbor is a member of our own family.

A small child gets upset and yells, “Me, me, me!” Meaning, “Pay attention to me! It’s all about me!” Too often, we grown adults also live as if everything is about me. As if we are the center of the universe and everything revolves around us.

As if we were the one who at the creation of the world told the sun and the moon where to stand and the stars when to shine. As if we shut the door to the sea and said, “This far you may come, but no farther” (Job 38:11b).

God is God and we are not. We need to know that with all our being and be thankful that it’s true.