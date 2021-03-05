YODER: It's different and it's the same

Someone asked me, “What’s it like to have lost two husbands?”
It was asked with respect, sincerity and natural curiosity. Perhaps they’ve never known anyone in a similar situation. There was nothing unkind or insensitive in their question.
When I married Dave we were young and our whole lives stretched out before us. At our engagement party a friend told Dave, “Marrying Kathy your life will never be the same again.” I’m not sure if that was an observation or a warning, but I took it as a compliment.
Of course, neither of our lives remained the same. And that’s a good thing. “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24).
We were happy. We had a son together. Our little family of three lived in a peaceful home filled with love. And the Lord was with us. That makes all the difference, of course. One day Dave had a very serious look on his face. I said what most wives would say. “What?”
“You’ve ruined me for ever being alone again,” he said.
When he died after 22 years of marriage, I found out what he meant. It’s hard to be alone after you’ve had a mate. One who’s always on your side. Your best friend, confidant and partner. You’ve built a wonderful life together and suddenly that life’s gone. There’s a ripping apart and a letting go that’s unnatural. Even though Dave had cancer and I knew that he wasn’t going to survive, I was surprised when he died.
It’s the same with Mel. I was alone for eight years. I was used to it. But once again the Lord brought me a great husband. When we married, the two of us became one with the Lord right in the middle of our marriage. Once again I had a best friend, a confidant and a partner.
A couple of days before our car accident I looked across the kitchen table at Mel. I thought to myself, “We are so ridiculously happy. I better cherish this time.”
Cherish is a good word. Someone recently said to me, “Melvin cherished you.” It’s true. He did. And I cherished him.
What is it like to lose two husbands? It’s different and it’s the same. It’s different because I was at different points in my life. With Dave, it seemed like we had forever. After he was gone I said to the Lord one day, “But we had plans.” As if the fact that we had plans together guaranteed that nothing would ever change.
With Mel, we lived one day at a time. We had plans, but we also knew that our season together would be too short. So I think we were more thankful. First, to find one another at all. Then for each new day we shared together. People have told me how lonely Mel was before we met, but I never saw that side of him. I only saw joy, laughter, incredible love, and unstoppable faith.
One thing that remains the same is that it’s hard losing those we love. Harder than I could have imagined. I cherish the years I had with Dave and I cherish the years I had with Mel. It’s true that I’ve lost a lot, but I’ve gained so much more. Both brought incredible joy into my life. I’m a better person because of them.
My faith in the Lord grew with both of them, in different ways. With Dave’s cancer, we learned to trust the Lord not only on a daily basis, but sometimes it was moment by moment. At times, we felt His presence with us in the hospital room. As we drew near to Him, He drew near to us (James, 4:8).
With Mel, we prayed more for other people. We had the joy of being prayer warriors together. He taught me a lot about prayer and about enduring faith.
I love them both. Love doesn’t die even though the persons we love are gone from this earth.
Mainly, I’m simply thankful. Thankful that the Lord loves me so much that He gave me two wonderful husbands in this life. Thankful that the Father loves me so much that He sent His one and only son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross for my sins. Thankful that Jesus made that choice to lay down His life for me and for you and for everyone ever born and those yet to be born.
“No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again. This command I received from my Father” (John 10:18).
Do you know where you’ll spend eternity? It’s the most important question in life. Dave had time to think about it. His cancer was a journey. Mel was gone in the twinkling of an eye. Yet both men, very smart and very independent guys, bowed their knees to the Lord and surrendered their lives completely to Him long before they left this earth. Neither regretted doing so. And neither will you.
Making this choice is different for everyone and it’s the same. We all must come to the end of ourselves and reach out to the Lord. He’s waiting with open arms to welcome you into the family. Don’t wait another minute. Surrender your life today.
“Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.