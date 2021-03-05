YODER: It's different and it's the same

It’s the same with Mel. I was alone for eight years. I was used to it. But once again the Lord brought me a great husband. When we married, the two of us became one with the Lord right in the middle of our marriage. Once again I had a best friend, a confidant and a partner.

A couple of days before our car accident I looked across the kitchen table at Mel. I thought to myself, “We are so ridiculously happy. I better cherish this time.”

Cherish is a good word. Someone recently said to me, “Melvin cherished you.” It’s true. He did. And I cherished him.

What is it like to lose two husbands? It’s different and it’s the same. It’s different because I was at different points in my life. With Dave, it seemed like we had forever. After he was gone I said to the Lord one day, “But we had plans.” As if the fact that we had plans together guaranteed that nothing would ever change.

With Mel, we lived one day at a time. We had plans, but we also knew that our season together would be too short. So I think we were more thankful. First, to find one another at all. Then for each new day we shared together. People have told me how lonely Mel was before we met, but I never saw that side of him. I only saw joy, laughter, incredible love, and unstoppable faith.