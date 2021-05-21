YODER: It's the season of growth, and of graduates

It’s that season again. The season of growth. The corn and beans are planted in the fields. Farmers are waiting for rain. They may be waiting patiently, impatiently, with great frustration and worry, or simply praying and putting it all in God’s hands. I imagine it’s a combination of two or more of these, depending on the day.
We’re in another season, too. The season of the graduates. That time when what seems like overnight, students are saying good-bye to school and all they’ve known for a big chunk of their lives. As they receive their diploma, they’re walking into the unknown with hopes and dreams to accompany “the rest of their lives.”
It’s a season of harvest, of planting, and a season of new growth. Parents, teachers, churches, coaches and others have helped in planting and nourishing these fresh-faced human beings. They see the harvest of all the years of pouring into these precious lives.
When Ethan graduated from high school, a friend of ours at his reception commented on the display. He said, “Is this the shrine to Ethan?” It made me laugh, but it’s true. We love our children and are so proud of them that we want everyone to know everything they’ve accomplished. In a way, the paraphernalia represents the fruits of the harvest.
But it doesn’t end with this harvest. Even as the graduates cross the stage, new seeds are already planted. Seeds filled with hope, ambition, and challenges they haven’t encountered or imagined. Of course, there’s also a little fear of the unknown mixed in with the anticipation. That’s simply a part of life, especially one that continues to grow.
And isn’t growth what we want for our children? That they not only grow up but they also continue to learn and mature and grow into wonderful adults.
Jeremiah 29:11 is a Bible verse that’s often quoted for graduates. “'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'” And yet, there’s more to this verse than just something nice to write in a graduation card.
The prophet Jeremiah is writing to the exiles in Babylon. They were driven from Jerusalem into captivity. It was a time of trial, tribulation, and testing. A time of uncertainty, hopelessness, and homelessness. We may never face anything similar in our own lives today, but we all have times of trial and doubts. Times that test who we are and what we believe. Times when our future is not going the way we plan. Times of hopelessness. Our graduates will face the same.
Yet God is telling His people in exile to “build houses and dwell in them; plant gardens and eat their fruit” (Jeremiah 29:5). To settle in and have families. They’ll be there for a while. Many will never return home. And yet, in the midst of this, the Lord is with them and has good plans for their lives. Not the plans they have. That’s the key. We can make plans, but God knows what we need more than we do. His plans include hope for the future, in this world and the next.
Jeremiah also tells the exiles to beware of false teachings and to stay true to God. That’s good advice for our graduates, too. They’ll encounter many ideas and teachings in the world. It’s great to be educated and to learn new things, but it’s vital to stay true to the one true God.
“This is what the Lord says: ‘When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place. For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come to pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. I will be found by you,’ declares the Lord, ‘and will bring you back from captivity. I will gather you from all the nations and places where I have banished you,’ declares the Lord, ‘and will bring you back to the place from which I carried you into exile’” (Jeremiah 29: 10-13).
Anytime we’re not walking with the Lord, we’re in exile. Anytime we sin, we’re in exile. That’s why the Lord allowed the people of Jerusalem to be taken into captivity. They sinned greatly and the Lord was allowing them to go through this time of trial, trouble, and tribulation so that they would return home to Him.
They had to leave before they could come back.
In a different way, our graduates have to leave home and spread their wings before they can return. They have to be exiled into the world to truly appreciate their family. The one thing they must remember, and we must as well, is what the Lord says in Jeremiah 29:13: “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.”
That’s my prayer for all graduates. That no matter what you do in life, may you will seek the Lord with all your heart and find Him.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.