The sound of a door shutting is unforgettable. Whether you’ve heard it slam shut in your face and it’s nearly knocked you over or you’ve heard the tiniest breath-whisper of the movement of air, the result is the same. The door is closed.
That passageway no longer exists, whether temporarily or forever.
We humans don’t like shut doors. For one thing, that means we can’t go through them. We have to take another route. If our usual route is changed, we can whine and complain until the cows come home, they have calves and then their calves have calves. Whining does no good. I know. I’ve tried it many times.
Recently, I’ve had to take an alternate, much longer route to work because my highway’s closed. Then my husband, Mel, showed me a different way traveling on gravel roads. It saves me quite a bit of time even though I have to drive slower.
One recent morning as I was ascending a big hill, the sun was rising. I saw three deer cross at the top of the hill. Silhouetted against the sunrise, they were a beautiful sight. As they disappeared into the cornfield, there was no evidence that the corn, used as a doorway, had been disturbed.
It was as if that door never existed. It didn’t exist for me. Just for the deer family.
Psalm 42 came to mind. “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?” (Psalm 42:1-2).
I felt as if I saw a tiny glimpse of God in the beauty of those deer. We see the evidence of God and his attributes in his creation. Even if we’ve never heard the Gospel, we should recognize that God exists. “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.” (Romans 1:20)
That’s a powerful verse. We’re without excuse. In an era when we make excuses for everything, we are without excuse. It stops us in our tracks. No excuses? What? The door to all the excuses I have piled up and ready to use is shut? It can never be opened?
That’s okay. In fact, it’s wonderful. I can depend on God, not on excuses. I’ve found that when I do depend on the Lord, He shuts doors and opens others. In looking back on my life, I’m thankful for the doors He’s shut. Even the ones that seemed to lead to great things. Maybe especially those.
In each case, I had opportunities to do what seemed like amazing things. On paper, they were impressive and irresistible. In fact, by the world’s standards I was foolish not to run through those doors as fast as I could without a second thought.
Yet, when I prayed about them earnestly and sincerely, the Lord shut those doors. If I had not obeyed Him, other doors would have never opened. Doors that changed me as a person. Doors that led me to a closer walk with the Lord. Doors that gave me not one, but two wonderful husbands and a loving son. Doors that led me into ministry and more importantly to people who would teach me what walking by faith alone really means.
In the days of Noah, the people became wicked and forgot God. But Noah walked with God and found favor in him. He obeyed God when the Lord asked him to build an ark in the desert. Finally, it was time for Noah, his family, and the animals to board the ark.
“A male and female of each kind entered, just as God had commanded Noah. Then the LORD closed the door behind them.” (Genesis 7:16) The LORD himself shut the door of the ark. Noah heard the sound of the door shutting and knew that it was the Lord himself shutting it. Wow. With the shutting of the door, Noah knew that he and his family were safe.
I’m thankful for doors that have been slammed in my face and others that have quietly opened. Most of all, I’m thankful that the Lord of all creation has invited me to enter into salvation through the Door himself, Jesus Christ.
“I am the door. If anyone enters by me, he will be saved and will go in and find pasture. The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:9-10)
Jesus is the door to salvation. He’s the door to life. If you haven’t already done so, choose life. No matter how many other doors slam shut, you’ll never regret walking through the door to eternity with the Father in heaven. You’ll never regret choosing Jesus.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyode4@gmail.com.