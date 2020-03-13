YODER: John 3:16 comes with many directions

God the Father did something we could never do. He sent his one and only Son, Jesus, to earth to be the substitute for our sins. We are all born into sin. Romans 3:23 says “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

We cannot save ourselves from the punishment we each deserve. Even the very best person we know cannot do that. Only Jesus, the unique, one-of-a-kind Son of God could do that for us. Only Jesus could take on the sins of the whole world.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son. That whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16).

Let’s think about the word “Whoever.” Whoever means anybody and everybody. It means your best friend. Your mother and father. Your neighbor. It means someone you’ve never met. It even means someone you don’t like. It means that no one is too bad or too far gone or too silly to be included in the “whoever.”

But there is one condition.

We must believe that God the Father loves us so much that he sent his one and only Son, Jesus, to earth. We must believe that Jesus was born of the virgin, Mary, in Bethlehem in a humble stable. We must believe that Jesus truly is the Son of Man and the Son of God.