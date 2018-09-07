A lifetime ago I walked into the nursery to look over the tomato plants. Wanting to pick the very best to bring home to grow, I asked husband Mel, the retired farmer, which ones he’d pick. He made his recommendation on the variety of tomato. There are so many.
With a little help, I picked out the individual plants. Not too tall. Not too root bound. Leaves that are a healthy green. I said a silent prayer that they would grow well and produce many tomatoes.
Planting them in good dirt that came from the field, I spaced them the recommended distance from one another. They seemed so far apart and vulnerable that I almost planted them closer, but instead I followed the directions, even using a yard stick to measure.
Faithfully watering them every day, unless it rained, I fought off persistent weeds. When their stubborn roots refused to leave the ground, I yanked harder. Yet, the tomato plants looked sickly and droopy. Even though the field had been treated before I planted the tomato plants, the wind carried some of the chemical to the tomato patch. Fortunately, they recovered. It wasn’t long until the patch was filled with beautiful yellow blossoms.
Filled with hope, I was confident that they would produce very soon. But one day as I was surveying the ever-growing patch, Mel said that something was wrong. The blossoms weren’t pollinating. I didn’t know that was a possibility. I was concerned about animals eating the leaves. I thought about the danger of strong winds and rough weather damaging the plants. I never imagined that the bees and/or wind wouldn’t do their part.
Taking Mel’s advice, I bought some blossom set spray. I sprayed every leaf and every blossom as best I could. It was a large patch by now. The plants were growing together.
I waited. I watered. I weeded. And one day, a little tomato appeared. Then another. My first harvest was six small tomatoes. Family who saw them thought they were large cherry tomatoes. But no, just regular tomatoes in the economy size. And very tasty.
Now the tomato patch is at least 20 feet across. We just harvested eight more tomatoes. They’re larger and just as tasty. Many green tomatoes will soon ripen on the vine. I’m hopeful to have a good harvest before the weather changes.
But that’s the thing about growing tomatoes and about life, we just never know what’s around the corner. Everything can look great, but there’s no fruit being produced. Storms can come out of nowhere and change everything in an instant. We make plans and then life happens. That’s why we need deep roots in the Lord. Not the shallow kind that look good, but at the first sign of trouble they give up and wither.
No, when trouble comes to the tomato patch of our lives, we need to grow deeper roots. How do we do that? We dig deeper into the Word of God. We read the Bible and ask the Holy Spirit to show us the truth behind the words we read. We ask him to share the meaning of the parables for our lives today. We also ask him to direct our lives so that we can bear fruit.
Ten years ago I was sitting in a hospital room reading the story of the lame man at the pool of Bethesda in John 5. The man’s been ill for 38 years. Every so often an angel stirs the water. The first person in the water after the stirring is healed. The lame man has no one to help him. He can never get in the water fast enough. It must be devastating to be so close to healing and so far away.
Jesus asks the man, “Do you want to be made well (verse six)?”
The lame man tells Jesus why he can never be healed. Jesus simply says, “Rise, take up your bed and walk (verse 7).” And the lame man’s healed.
In that moment, the story I’d read all my life had new meaning. Sometimes we don’t ask for things because our faith has shallow roots. We’re so defeated that we don’t hear Jesus ask, “Do you want to be healed?” We assume, like the lame man, that healing is only for others.
No matter what’s happened in your life, healing is available. It might not be the healing you want, but it will be the healing you need. Ask. Believe. And watch your roots of faith grow deeper and deeper as they spread out and touch others. That’s when your faith bears fruit. Unlike tomato patches that eventually wither and die, fruit that comes from deep faith in the Lord lasts for eternity.