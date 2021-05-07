YODER: Mother’s Day is different for me this year

Mother’s Day is different for me this year. Maybe it is for you, too. For one thing, I’m keenly aware of how fragile and fleeting this life here on earth truly is. I still remember where I was standing when I first heard the word “coronavirus.”
I was in the kitchen at the farm making breakfast for my husband, Mel. Homemade Swedish pancakes with sausage, to be exact. His favorite. I used the recipe that was hand-carried from Sweden generations ago and then added a few of my own touches. Surprisingly, Mel liked the additions I made to the old family recipe.
That was a metaphor for our marriage. We both did things as we’d always done them, but we also shifted and changed to let each other in. We added to each other's life. Even though he passed away six months ago, I continue to be blessed by our time together.
Mel was sitting at the kitchen table. The TV news was on. Then we heard about the virus. After that, life seemed to change overnight. It’s as if a shifting occurred in the universe and nothing was ever quite the same again.
Gathering together, hugging, breathing, all the things we’d taken for granted were now in question. Good people we knew became sick. Some did not survive. Life changed so quickly.
This past year has been a year of shifting and sifting. The very foundation upon which we stand has been in flux. Does it seem like everything you believe in has been challenged? Do you feel like you no longer know what’s around the corner? Is the very floor beneath you no longer stable?
A shaking.
“And His voice shook the earth then, but now He has promised, saying, ‘Yet once more I will shake not only the earth, but also the heaven.’ This expression, ‘Yet once more,’ denotes the removing of those things which can be shaken, as of created things, so that those things which cannot be shaken may remain” (Hebrews 12:26-27).
What has remained for you? Is it bitterness? Are you angry that life has changed so much? Maybe it’s fear. You don’t know what’s around the corner so you fear it. Perhaps it’s grief. Did you lose someone you love? Are you trying to make sense of a great loss?
I’ve heard people say, “Why is God doing this?”
God did not cause the coronavirus to occur, but He did allow it. I personally think it’s a wake-up call. Just as in the Old Testament when God’s people turned from Him and worshiped idols, he allowed them to be taken into captivity.
We are a nation of idol worshipers. We put many things and many people before God.
What takes priority over our time with the Lord? What comes first, second, third and fourth before Him? Or have you forgotten God altogether? Maybe you think about Him on Christmas or Easter. Perhaps you think of Him when you need help. Or maybe you don’t think about Him at all.
He thinks about you. He’s beckoning you to come to Him. “The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).
And yet, He will not wait forever. “Since they thought it foolish to acknowledge God, He abandoned them to their foolish thinking and let them do things that should never be done” (Romans 1:28).
This past year has also been revealing. That which is hidden has come to light.
In the midst of change and challenging times, our true character comes to light. What we believe becomes apparent. Who we trust. How deep our roots of faith go. Who we call to in times of trouble reveals in whom we place our trust.
“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open” (Luke 8:17).
It’s very easy to take our lives for granted. To assume that because life has been one way, it always will be. But if you’ve ever suffered loss, you know that’s not true. If you’ve made it through this past year, you know that very well.
For me, there’s a shifting in priorities. Things of this world that once seemed so important, no longer are. I’m filled with gratefulness. I’m thankful for my mom. Thankful for all the years I’ve had her. Thankful that she’s been with me through the good times and the challenging ones. Thankful for the times she’s known I’m struggling, including recently, and simply said, “I’m praying for you.”
So this Mother’s Day, I’m thankful that I made it through this last year. I’m thankful that during this time of shaking, the Lord’s love remains.
I’m thankful for my family, especially my mom and my son. I’m thankful for the family of God. I’m thankful that the Lord has given me two wonderful husbands. I’m thankful that I know without a doubt that they’re both with Him. I’m thankful that my life is built on the Lord. He’s my solid foundation. He changes not (Malachi 3:6). I pray the same is true for you.
“Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire” (Hebrews 12:28).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.