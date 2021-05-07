YODER: Mother’s Day is different for me this year

He thinks about you. He’s beckoning you to come to Him. “The Lord is not slow in keeping His promise, as some understand slowness. He is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).

And yet, He will not wait forever. “Since they thought it foolish to acknowledge God, He abandoned them to their foolish thinking and let them do things that should never be done” (Romans 1:28).

This past year has also been revealing. That which is hidden has come to light.

In the midst of change and challenging times, our true character comes to light. What we believe becomes apparent. Who we trust. How deep our roots of faith go. Who we call to in times of trouble reveals in whom we place our trust.

“For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open” (Luke 8:17).

It’s very easy to take our lives for granted. To assume that because life has been one way, it always will be. But if you’ve ever suffered loss, you know that’s not true. If you’ve made it through this past year, you know that very well.