Growing up, I was a “Daddy’s Girl.” I loved sitting on the floor next to Dad while he put on his boots. He had a certain way of lacing them up. There was something about his consistency that made me feel safe. As if all was right with the world just because my dad laced up his boots in the same order, in the same manner every day.
He kept them clean and shined up, too. They never looked old because he kept them in such good shape. Sometimes the wear was evident, but then he’d shine them and the wear would disappear. Only the shine remained.
Sitting outside watching Dad clean the lawn mower on a Saturday morning is a favorite memory. He did it exactly the same way each time. It was a chore that needed to be done. Yet, it never seemed like a chore because he always whistled while he worked.
I saw the underside of that mower many times. I’m convinced that it was the cleanest underside around. No one else ever saw it. What did it matter what it looked like? It mattered to Dad. He knew that it ran better if it was well maintained and clean.
If there was a job to be done, he did it with joy and contentment.
One time I said, “Daddy, let me start the mower for you today. I can do it.” I had a lot of confidence. After all, I’d watched him do it several times.
“OK. Give it a try,” he said.
I put my foot on top of the mower. It was a stretch getting it up there. I was pretty little with short legs. I grabbed onto the handle and pulled the starting cord with all my might. It’s a wonder that I didn’t fall over. I could see the mower starting. I could hear the sound of the engine roaring to life. I was excited that I could do something for my dad. The only problem was that it started solely in my mind. No matter how hard I pulled, the mower just wouldn’t start.
Dad just smiled. It was a loving smile. It was an amused smile, too. He knew I couldn’t start that mower. I didn’t have the experience or the strength. But he let me try. He allowed me to succeed in failing. And he made that okay.
He grabbed the camera and took a black-and-white picture of me with my foot on the mower. I look like a conqueror, even though I didn’t succeed.
I still have that photo. I look like someone full of confidence, even though I can’t start a simple mower. In the world of that photo I have no idea what my life will be like. The challenges. The heartaches. The joys. All I know is that my dad has confidence in me. Even when he knows I can’t succeed, he’s got my back.
One lesson I learned from Dad is that the most important thing isn’t winning. Winning’s easy. Everyone knows how to do that. But knowing how to lose with a winning attitude, that’s truly important. To know that you’ve done your best and tried your hardest, that’s success.
It will be 16 years this fall since Dad’s been gone. I long to hear his laugh once more. To hear him whistle a tune. Or see him clean his boots. I’d like to sit with him and simply laugh together or talk about a book we both read. I’d like to hug him and tell him that I love him.
But then, he already knows that. I told him while he was still on this earth. Before he died, I wrote a story just for him. The Lord gave me the words. I left it on the kitchen counter while I was visiting my parents one day.
Dad called me later. “We found your story.”
“It’s about you,” I said.
“I kind of thought so,” my dad said. There was a smile in his voice. “I like it.”
Those three words still mean the world to me. “I like it.” Later, that story was read at Dad’s funeral. It summed up his life and it also recognized the hope that Dad and all believers have. That when our time here on earth is over, we’ll get to spend eternity with our heavenly Dad.
It doesn’t matter how worn out we are on this earth. If we have the light of Jesus inside us, we shine like new. That’s why our heavenly Father sent his only son to earth to be the sacrifice for our sins. That’s how much he loves us. He’s got our backs.
I wonder if when I get to heaven if my heavenly dad will let me start the mower? After all, I’m a Daddy’s Girl.
Happy Father’s Day.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.