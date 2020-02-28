YODER: Never forget the Holocaust

Building oneself up by tearing someone else down is as old as Cain and Abel. Cain was a tiller of the ground. Abel was a keeper of sheep (Genesis 4:2). Both went to worship God and brought their offerings.

The Lord was pleased with Abel’s offering, because he gave his best. He gave his first fruits. His best lamb and the fat. Cain, on the other hand, just gave some of what he had. Not the choicest crop. Not his best. He did not offer a blood sacrifice, although that’s what the Lord required.

“Also for Adam and his wife, the Lord God made tunics of skin, and clothed them” (Genesis 3:21). This was the first shedding of blood to cover sins. Jesus Christ is the final payment for our sins. “Without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins” (Hebrews 9:22b).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cain didn’t obey God’s command to bring an animal sacrifice as Abel did. The Lord accepted Abel’s sacrifice, but not Cain’s. Cain’s jealousy was so great that he killed Abel. Even after all he’d done, the Lord gave Cain the chance to admit his sin and repent. “Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is Abel your brother?’” (Genesis 4:9).

Cain’s famous answer in the same verse is: “I do not know. Am I my brother’s keeper?”