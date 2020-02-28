YODER: Never forget the Holocaust

When I was in college, I had a friend whose grandparents were German Jews during World War II. They were both taken to concentration camps. They both beat the odds and survived.
At the time, a first-ever miniseries was coming out on TV about the Holocaust. I overhead some fellow students talking about it. “Oh, not that again,” one of them said with boredom and exasperation.
My friend, who was from New York City and not shy, proceeded to tell them in a very loud voice why they should never forget what happened during World War II. She said, “Never forget what happened in Germany. Never forget and never think it couldn’t happen in this country.”
She was passionate about remembering the Holocaust because her family was forever changed by the war. She was also passionate about not forgetting what happened so that it would never happen again.
Evidently, there really are people who don’t believe that the Holocaust occurred. That it’s all some kind of propaganda hoax. How is that possible? Did they never study World War II? Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany murdered some 6 million Jewish people, including children, as part of Hitler’s “Final Solution.”
Across Germany-occupied Europe, they also murdered 11 million other people they did not think were good enough to be a part of the “Superior Race.”
Building oneself up by tearing someone else down is as old as Cain and Abel. Cain was a tiller of the ground. Abel was a keeper of sheep (Genesis 4:2). Both went to worship God and brought their offerings.
The Lord was pleased with Abel’s offering, because he gave his best. He gave his first fruits. His best lamb and the fat. Cain, on the other hand, just gave some of what he had. Not the choicest crop. Not his best. He did not offer a blood sacrifice, although that’s what the Lord required.
“Also for Adam and his wife, the Lord God made tunics of skin, and clothed them” (Genesis 3:21). This was the first shedding of blood to cover sins. Jesus Christ is the final payment for our sins. “Without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness of sins” (Hebrews 9:22b).
You have free articles remaining.
Cain didn’t obey God’s command to bring an animal sacrifice as Abel did. The Lord accepted Abel’s sacrifice, but not Cain’s. Cain’s jealousy was so great that he killed Abel. Even after all he’d done, the Lord gave Cain the chance to admit his sin and repent. “Then the Lord said to Cain, ‘Where is Abel your brother?’” (Genesis 4:9).
Cain’s famous answer in the same verse is: “I do not know. Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Just like when the Lord asked Adam where he was (Genesis 3:9). Adam, who disobeyed God and ate from the forbidden tree, was hiding from God. In both instances, God already knew the truth. He was giving each man the opportunity to admit their sin and repent and ask for forgiveness. Admitting our sins and asking for forgiveness is a humbling act. It changes who we are when we look our sin in the eye and face it. When we acknowledge that we cannot forgive our own sins, but must humbly repent and ask the one who died on that cross for us to forgive us.
January 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp in World War II. Should we forget this part of our history? No. Never. A World War II vet I once met shared with me about the liberation of one of the camps. He had the hardest time talking about it. He saw firsthand the horrors of that war. He was with the soldiers who liberated concentration camps in Germany.
As we enter the season of Lent, the 40 days leading up to Easter, we must remember something else. The ultimate sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for us on the cross. He gave up his throne in Heaven to come to earth as a humble baby. He grew up here experiencing the same temptations we face.
He knows what we go through. He knows our struggles. He loves us with an everlasting love. That’s why he was willing to make that incredibly hard and humiliating journey to the cross. To know that he would suffer and die. That all the sins of the world would be upon him. That he would descend into hell, but the good news is that on the third day he rose again.
There are some who do not believe in Jesus. Who think Christianity is all a hoax. They’d like to get rid of it. To exterminate it from our country. We cannot let that happen. If not for ourselves, then for our children and their children.
And for others, too. For those who don’t yet know the truth. After all, if we aren’t our brother’s keeper, who is?
Never forget.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.