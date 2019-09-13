"Never forget" has become the rallying cry for Patriots Day. A day every year on September 11 when we, as a nation, stop and pause from our busy lives and remember that day in 2001 when Islamic terrorists attacked us in our own country.
Never forget that two planes flew into the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. Both 110-story towers collapsed within an hour and 42 minutes.
Never forget that a third plane flew into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense, in Arlington County, Virginia. The building’s west side partially collapsed.
Never forget that a fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93 headed for Washington, D.C., went down in Pennsylvania. Passengers on the flight courageously prevented the terrorists from completing their plan. All lost their lives, saving countless more.
So many stories. So many unselfish acts of bravery. So many people living out that Bible verse in John 15:13. "Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends."
Stories of people making the long trudge down the stairs at the twin towers while others, brave firefighters, made their way up the stairs.
Never forget the 343 firefighters, the 60 police officers and the 8 paramedics who lost their lives that day.
Never forget the 265 airline passengers, the 125 workers in the Pentagon, and the other almost 2,200 in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area who never saw September 12. Almost 3,000 people were killed on 9/11 and 6,000 more were injured.
Never forget.
Never forget that we, as a nation, were stunned that this could happen in our own country. The land of the free and the home of the brave. We were forever changed that day, the day that evil came to our country.
And there's something else that we as a nation should never forget. After 9/11 many people started attending church for the first time. Many also returned to church. For a while, people clung to their faith in God. Like countless generations before them, they turned to the Lord and sought his help. They instinctively knew where our help comes from.
"I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come? My help comes from the LORD. Who made heaven and earth" (Psalm 121:1-2).
This was a friend's favorite Psalm. Gone from this earth, he served as a police officer for many years. All his life he depended on the Lord to help him to serve and protect others.
After 9/11, people seemed kinder. More considerate. We appreciated our loved ones more. We stopped being petty and selfish. We looked at the bigger picture. It's not about me. It's about us as a nation, as a community, as a family.
Watching the 9/11 events unfold on television, we were forced to realize that life on this earth is fragile and fleeting. The more stories of loss we heard, the more we treasured simply being alive another day.
Some remain faithful to this day. Others have taken the wide road many before them have taken. The road that leads away from the Lord and back to the world. When we put our faith in the world we are always disappointed.
There are many good people in this world; 9/11 proved that. Never forget that uncommon heroism is a heritage of this country. So is faith in God. The best of what this country has to offer comes directly from the Lord. We must never stop turning to him in good times as well as bad times.
We appreciate the heroes in our country. The ones from 9/11 and the ones from every war. We treasure their memories and think of them with deep gratitude. We say a prayer of thanksgiving for their bravery and ask the Lord to look after their families. We honor their memories.
And we look to the Lord as our source of hope.
We live in a time when our country is so divided. A time when people are drawing farther from the Lord. Instead of running to him, so many are running away. They think they can create their own truth. They depend upon themselves and no one else.
We must never forget the lessons of 9/11. We are stronger united. We are stronger as one nation under God. We need the Lord to guide us and lead us. Without Him, we will not survive.
We need his hand of protection over this country. How do we keep it? By repenting of our sins and asking for forgiveness. By turning to God to be the Lord of our lives and the Lord of this country. Terrorists tried to take all that from us 18 years ago. They're still trying. Don't let them win. Choose this day whom you will serve.
"But if serving the LORD seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods your ancestors served beyond the Euphrates, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you are living. But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD" (Joshua 24:15).
Never forget.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.