This past week we welcomed a new life to our family. My husband Mel’s grandson, Andrew, and his wife, Paula, added little Eden to their family. Although we haven’t met her in person, we already love her. We’ve seen pictures and she’s lovely, but she’s also beautiful because she’s part of our family.
We’ve prayed for Eden, for her mom and dad, and for her older brother, Wesson. We’ve prayed the blessing of Jeremiah 29:11. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord. ‘Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you a hope and a future.’”
Our prayer for Eden is the same prayer we pray every day for every member of our family. We pray that she will grow up in faith. As she grows in years, may her faith grow deep and wide. May she know personally the one whom the psalmist is speaking of in Psalm 139:13-14. “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”
May she live a life devoted to the Creator of everything, God the Father. To Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior who went to the cross, shed his blood, died, and came back to life for each one of us. To the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, who lives inside us when we come to faith and join the family of God.
Since the Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade in 1973, more than 60 million babies have been murdered. Last month, New York passed the “Reproductive Health Act.” It allows abortion up to the moment of birth. When the bill was signed, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered the One World Trade Center lit up in the color pink. An odd choice since it’s the color we associate with the birth of a baby girl.
The One World Trade Center is located at Ground Zero, the place of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It’s also called the “Freedom Tower.” Another odd choice to choose the place where so many innocent lives were lost in the brutal, terrorist attacks of 9/11 to celebrate the passing of a less restrictive abortion law and the death of more innocent lives.
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20).
Apostle Paul instructs Timothy to continue in the faith and reminds him that he’s known the Holy Scriptures since birth. “Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
An elderly friend who was a lifelong believer and had read the Bible through many, many times once told me, “If you want to know if something’s true, look in the Bible. If it’s there, you know it’s true.”
Her advice was true, good, and solid. If she was alive today she’d be shocked by what is going on in our country. But then, she wouldn’t be because she’s read the Bible.
Paul tells Timothy, “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God – having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people” (2 Timothy 3:1-5).
A line is drawn. We can believe what the culture teaches us or we can believe the Bible. We can’t believe both. There’s no straddling the fence. There’s no taking a little of this and a little of that. A young man once told me, “I’m a little Buddhist, a little Wiccan and a little Christian.” He’s a lot mixed up. If you are a true Christian, you can’t be anything else.
The Good News is that even in the midst of our sin, no matter how terrible we think it is, the Lord makes a way out. If we sincerely repent and confess our sin, there is pardon and grace and we can be restored back into the family of God.
Little Eden, may you grow up reading the Bible. “Then you will know the truth and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.