YODER: On dreaming, and letting the Lord lead

In a time not long ago. In a land not far away. There lived a girl who dreamed big dreams. Dreams that were bigger than all outdoors. Dreams of traveling to lands far away and meeting people unlike herself. Dreams that couldn’t exist in only one lifetime, but she was determined to give it a try.
So she read. She studied. And she dreamed some more. But somewhere along the way on her life’s journey, she got sidetracked. She didn’t stop reading and studying. She didn’t stop dreaming big dreams. But eventually she got a job to pay the bills.
In that job she traveled to one land far away. She met people who were both like her and unlike her. Unlike her in the way they talked. Unlike her in some of the ways they lived. But like her in many more basic, human ways that are universal no matter the time period or the location.
Some of them dreamed big dreams that couldn’t be lived out in just one lifetime, but they were determined to try. Others just dreamed of making it through another day. A few, sadly, never dreamed at all. It wasn’t that they didn’t have the imagination. It was that they had no hope.
That’s one thing the young woman learned. To dream, one has to have hope that the dream might come true. To have hope, one has to have faith in something or someone outside of oneself. Sadly, many people, no matter where they live, don’t have hope because they have no faith.
Some are afraid to hope. Some have had hope knocked out of them. Some have never learned how to hope. Others have a little hope, but they have no faith. Their hope is based on something called luck. As if life is one big gamble. Some throw the good dice. Some do not. It’s all just a crap shoot and then you die.
But a Creator who made heaven and earth? God the Father who got down on his knees and formed Adam out of the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the very breath of life? No, they refuse to take that step of faith. That’s too much of a gamble for them. Sadly, faith doesn’t take root in their lives.
Eventually, the young woman falls in love, gets married, and has a family.
She never forgets her dreams, but they’re subtly and slowly pushed aside. New dreams take priority. Dreams of a happy home with a healthy family. Dreams of a life together that lasts this lifetime and into the next.
They are simple dreams, she thinks, but important ones. They are dreams that many others have. Dreams that some never see come to life. Others give up on their dreams and find no dreams to replace them. Sadly, some people become bitter and lead bitter lives.
The young woman, older now, has a tiny faith in God. Her faith grows and blossoms. She notices that the flowers of her faith are small, but they have a lovely scent. As she reads the Word of God more and prays, her roots of faith grow and spread as if the sun never stops shining and the rain never stops nourishing her garden of faith. The more she places her trust, her hope, and her love in the hands of the Lord, the more her faith grows.
Somewhere in her life’s journey, she asks the Lord to lead her. She allows His dream for her life to become her dream. And that’s when the adventure really begins.
It’s not a journey filled with smooth roads and all sunny, summer skies. It’s a bumpy journey, more akin to riding in a roller coaster on a rainy, foggy day. It’s hard for the woman to let the Lord be in charge during times like these. She wants to stop the roller coaster and walk on level ground. Because it’s hard to see, she can’t anticipate the next bump or the next curve.
But she lets the Lord lead. And He does. Then the sunlight breaks through at just the right moment, bringing with it hope, faith and love. What more do we need?
“And now these three things remain: faith, hope, and love; but the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13).
That’s what the woman has learned in life. Big dreams are great to have. She still has them. But what’s even better, is a life of faith lived with the Lord leading. It’s an unexpected journey with many surprises along the way. And no matter where those roads take her, she travels with the greatest love of all, the love of God. That’s an adventure that lasts a lifetime and into eternity. That’s no dream. That’s reality.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.