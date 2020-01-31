YODER: On dreaming, and letting the Lord lead

Some are afraid to hope. Some have had hope knocked out of them. Some have never learned how to hope. Others have a little hope, but they have no faith. Their hope is based on something called luck. As if life is one big gamble. Some throw the good dice. Some do not. It’s all just a crap shoot and then you die.

But a Creator who made heaven and earth? God the Father who got down on his knees and formed Adam out of the dust of the earth and breathed into his nostrils the very breath of life? No, they refuse to take that step of faith. That’s too much of a gamble for them. Sadly, faith doesn’t take root in their lives.

Eventually, the young woman falls in love, gets married, and has a family.

She never forgets her dreams, but they’re subtly and slowly pushed aside. New dreams take priority. Dreams of a happy home with a healthy family. Dreams of a life together that lasts this lifetime and into the next.

They are simple dreams, she thinks, but important ones. They are dreams that many others have. Dreams that some never see come to life. Others give up on their dreams and find no dreams to replace them. Sadly, some people become bitter and lead bitter lives.