YODER: One piece of glass, one great God

“Be gracious to me, O God, be gracious and merciful to me, for my soul finds shelter and safety in You, and in the shadow of Your wings I will take refuge and be confidently secure until destruction passes by” (Psalm 57:1, AMP).
As I’ve shared the last two weeks, my husband Melvin and I were in a car accident on Nov. 19. The Lord took Mel home. And the Lord kept me here on earth.
Earlier this week I cleaned out my purse. It’s a cross body purse. The strap was positioned across my body when the accident occurred. I never let go of that purse. I had it with me during the ambulance ride, in the ER bed, and I even had it with me during the X-rays and the CAT scan. I would not let it go.
I took everything out of my purse so that I could shake out any dust or debris that might have drifted to the bottom. As I was taking out the last little bit of minutia, I saw something. I picked it up. It was one piece of glass. The light caught it. It was pretty.
Then I realized its identity. Safety glass from either Mel‘s window or the windshield. That one piece of broken glass lodged itself in my purse, but not one piece touched me. I was stunned as I thought about this. I’d heard that there was a lot of glass in the car, but I didn’t realize that it was so close to me. I didn’t see or feel any of it.
Also in my purse, close to the glass, was a small card with a Bible verse printed on it. “O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trusteth in thee: yea, in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge” (Psalm 57:1).
That’s exactly what happened. In the shadow of His wings, I was protected. I took refuge in the Lord. I called out to Him and He saved me.
Earlier this week the car was released. That means I could retrieve my belongings. Ashley, Melvin’s granddaughter-in-law, drove me there. I’m so thankful that she was with me. I adore her and feel safe with her. I was nervous about seeing the car.
Ashley’s kindness is just one of so many incredible acts of kindness I’ve experienced since all this happened. It’s humbling to know that in my small life, I have a large number of loving and caring people. I went back to work this week. It could have been awkward, but my incredible co-workers are very kind.
Inside the car, Ashley found the jar of lingonberries my mom gave Mel on the afternoon of the accident. It was still intact. As a Swede, he had to have his lingonberries every Christmas. The last two Christmases I made the lingonberry sauce. One of the secret ingredients is a lot of sugar, but don’t tell anyone I said that.
As we dug further through the car Ashley found Mel’s two canes. The metal one is bent at an odd angle. The wooden one is splintered lengthwise and in two separate pieces. It made us sad to see those two canes Mel used every day ruined. But, of course, he doesn’t need them anymore. That’s the joyful part. That’s the part that makes all the difference to me. That’s the hope that Apostle Paul gives us in 1 Thessalonians 4:13. We “do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope.” Our hope is in the Lord Jesus Christ, the Savior of our souls.
It wasn’t until two days later that a realization came to me about those canes. When Mel got into the car, he always handed his canes to me. I always put them on the floor, leaning on the edge of my car seat. Right next to me. The bent and broken canes were actually touching me when the semi-truck hit our car.
And yet, I was not bent or broken.
The glass was everywhere. One piece even ended up in the purse that I carried across my body. But not one piece touched me.
One bent cane. One splintered cane. One piece of glass. One great God watching out for me and sheltering me under His wings. I don’t deserve His protection more than anyone else. He doesn’t love me more than He loves others. He doesn’t love me more than He loves you. During trying times in your life, remember that. Call out to Him. He’s there for you just as He was there for me during the accident and all the other countless times I need Him.
“The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: 'I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness'” (Jeremiah 31:3).
During this journey, I’ve heard a lot of platitudes and thought of many myself. But the odd thing is that in my case, they are really true.
When people say that Mel’s “in a better place,” I truly know that he is. And when they say that “God saved you,” I know that He did. And when others tell me, “The Lord is not finished with you yet,” I know they’re right. He’s not finished with me yet.
So I plan to continue living one day at a time. I’m praying that the Lord directs my steps every moment of each day. I’m praying that He uses me to share the Good News of God’s incredible love to others. I’m praying that He opens the doors He wants me to walk though and closes the doors He doesn’t want me to enter.
And I pray that Melvin will be proud of me.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
