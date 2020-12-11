YODER: One piece of glass, one great God

It wasn’t until two days later that a realization came to me about those canes. When Mel got into the car, he always handed his canes to me. I always put them on the floor, leaning on the edge of my car seat. Right next to me. The bent and broken canes were actually touching me when the semi-truck hit our car.

And yet, I was not bent or broken.

The glass was everywhere. One piece even ended up in the purse that I carried across my body. But not one piece touched me.

One bent cane. One splintered cane. One piece of glass. One great God watching out for me and sheltering me under His wings. I don’t deserve His protection more than anyone else. He doesn’t love me more than He loves others. He doesn’t love me more than He loves you. During trying times in your life, remember that. Call out to Him. He’s there for you just as He was there for me during the accident and all the other countless times I need Him.

“The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: 'I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness'” (Jeremiah 31:3).

During this journey, I’ve heard a lot of platitudes and thought of many myself. But the odd thing is that in my case, they are really true.