YODER: Our final will and testament

Two witnesses have to watch us sign our final will and testament and they must sign it, too.

A testament is a statement of belief. It also means to witness. The two most famous testaments are in the Bible. They are the Old Testament and the New Testament. The Old Testament is under the law of Moses. The New Testament comes after Jesus is born here on earth. He’s the promised fulfillment of the Old Testament.

Many witnesses talk about Jesus’ life here on earth. The miracles He performed are recounted. The incredible love He shows others. The lives that are transformed simply by being in His presence.

Even after all these many years, lives are still being transformed by knowing Jesus. Part of my last will and testament should read that I am a witness to the love of God. My life demonstrates that even though I’m a sinner, Jesus died for me.

“But God proves His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

I bequeath, hand down, bestow, commend, commit, and pass-on the love that the Lord has given me. I testify as a witness that Jesus Christ is the Lord of my life. With Him as my Savior, nothing is impossible. No matter how long I live on this earth, it is a win-win situation.