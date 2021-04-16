YODER: Our final will and testament

Our final will and testament is a legal document that tells others how we want our assets distributed after we’re gone. We might think we don’t have any assets, but an asset is simply anything that we own. A house. A car. A bank account. A baseball card collection we started 60 years ago when we were freckle-faced with a full head of hair and time stretched out in front of us for what seemed like eternity.
By having a legal will made and witnessed, we decide who gets what we’ve accumulated during our time here on earth. We bequeath, hand down, bestow, commend, commit, and pass-on all our earthly goods and property. We will where it all goes after we’re gone.
It’s an important decision that affects the lives of others after we die.
I’ve had two wills in my life. First with my husband Dave. We didn’t make out our wills until he was sick with cancer. In fact, it never entered our minds that someday we might need a final will and testament. We were simply living our lives and not thinking that far into the future. We thought we had a long life together, but we were wrong.
It was an emotional time and yet we still managed to find some humor in the process. We were good at laughing during unexpected times. A friend once told me that laughter opens up all our emotions. Laughing makes it easier to cry. I’ve found that to be true.
A lawyer who attended the same church we did graciously and kindly helped us with the will-making process. I’m thankful for him and for all the special people the Lord has put in my life at just the right time. His timing is always perfect.
Throughout my life I’ve found the unshakeable truth of 1 Peter 5:7. “Give all your worries and cares to God, for He cares about you.” Every time I’ve given my worries to the Lord, without fail He’s demonstrated His love for me. I know without a doubt that I wouldn’t still be here on this earth without the Lord’s love and intervention.
The second will I made was with my husband Mel. It was a simple process of basically leaving our worldly possessions to our children. It was different in that we’d already established our own families. We didn’t raise a family together. And yet, the two of us became a loving family. I’m thankful for both Dave and Mel. Thankful that the Lord brought both of them into my life. Thankful that the Lord was present in both marriages.
The process of making out a will includes writing down all the assets we’ve accumulated during our lifetime. It’s also a time of reflection. What have I done with my life? What do I have to show for it? Who inherits the evidence that I lived here on earth?
It’s also a time to think about the things we’ve passed on that are not included in a legal document. The kindness and love we have for others. Our sense of humor or lack of. Our love of cheesy romance stories or scary movies. Our values and beliefs. Our character. Our faith in God.
Two witnesses have to watch us sign our final will and testament and they must sign it, too.
A testament is a statement of belief. It also means to witness. The two most famous testaments are in the Bible. They are the Old Testament and the New Testament. The Old Testament is under the law of Moses. The New Testament comes after Jesus is born here on earth. He’s the promised fulfillment of the Old Testament.
Many witnesses talk about Jesus’ life here on earth. The miracles He performed are recounted. The incredible love He shows others. The lives that are transformed simply by being in His presence.
Even after all these many years, lives are still being transformed by knowing Jesus. Part of my last will and testament should read that I am a witness to the love of God. My life demonstrates that even though I’m a sinner, Jesus died for me.
“But God proves His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
I bequeath, hand down, bestow, commend, commit, and pass-on the love that the Lord has given me. I testify as a witness that Jesus Christ is the Lord of my life. With Him as my Savior, nothing is impossible. No matter how long I live on this earth, it is a win-win situation.
The Lord chose to save me during the car accident in November and to take Mel home to heaven. I’m thankful that I still have more time on earth with those I love. But if the Lord would have taken me that day, I’d be in heaven now. Either way, I win.
As Apostle Paul says, “For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).
I’m still writing the last will and testament of my life on this earth. I pray that the Lord uses me to spread His love and to advance His kingdom. I pray that I leave a legacy of His truth and His love behind.
May the decision we believers make to follow Jesus here on this earth be a decision that affects the lives of others now after we die. And may those affected lives choose to follow Jesus Christ, the Son of God, for all eternity.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.