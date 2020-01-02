YODER: Out with the old, in with the new

The New Year brings with it many things. For some, it’s a time to go through closets and drawers, throwing out old stuff to make room for the new. “Out with the old, in with the new,” is their motto.
Don’t look back. Live for today. Lose that extra 20 pounds. Plan that trip overseas that you’ve dreamed about. Carpe diem. Carpe diet. Carpe cruise. Seize the day. Seize the diet. Seize the cruise.
For others, they hope for a better year. “Well, the New Year has to be better than this last one.”
Within that statement there’s a sigh for what they’ve experienced and a plea that life will get better. The unspoken words are: “It can’t get any worse,” which carries with it an urgent prayer that it’s true.
They realize that they’ve made it through some tough times. “I’m thankful that I survived that, but I don’t want to go through it again.”
No one does, yet hard times and struggles make us stronger. They teach us many lessons that we never wanted to learn because in the learning there’s hard living. Joseph is a perfect example of this. Sold into slavery by his brothers. Taken to a foreign land. Falsely accused by his employer’s wife. Thrown into jail and forgotten.
But God never forgot him. During his time in prison, Joseph became a stronger man of God. Then, at just the right time, the Lord used him to save a nation.
There are times in life when we’re knocked to our knees and we don’t think we’ll ever get up. We convince ourselves it’s not so bad crawling on the ground. Ants do it. So do fuzzy caterpillars. At least we don’t have the pain of trying to get up, knowing we’ll fail.
Yet, if we ask, the Lord will lift us up. “He brought me up out of the pit of destruction, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock making my footsteps firm” (Psalm 40:2).
Over the weekend, my husband, Melvin, and I were driving home at night. Out of nowhere, we were surrounded by thick fog. As Mel drove up the curvy, steep hill, I prayed. The fog let up slightly, only to return later. Every time it returned, I prayed and it let up temporarily so that we could go farther. The Lord got us home safely that night.
Life can have hard lessons. Still, we’re better human beings for learning them. Joseph had to grow into the person God called him to be. That should be our number one goal in life. To grow into the person the Lord has called us to be. To follow the path he’s chosen for us.
We can’t all be a Billy Graham, but we can live a life pleasing to the Lord that will influence others to seek him out.
Hard-learned lessons give us the gift of compassion for others. In fact, seeing others go through tough times we’ve experienced ourselves brings back those times to us. Then we once again have the opportunity to thank the Lord for his help and kindness.
“God is our refuge and strength. An ever-present help in times of trouble” (Psalm 46:1).
We can all remember that first year without someone we love. We count the days, the weeks, the months. We experience the first times again and again. The first time we celebrate Thanksgiving without them. The first Christmas without them. The first New Year without that special someone. Their first birthday in Heaven. And so on.
It’s humbling to realize that we have absolutely no control over life on this earth. That’s why we need to turn to the One who does. The Lord, the Creator of everything. As we throw out the old things of the past year and welcome in the new, let’s not throw out our faith.
“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinful men, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart” (Hebrews 12:2-3).
It’s good to remove the old things in life. Especially those that distract us from the Lord. But in doing so we must remember that some old traditions and beliefs are priceless. This country was founded upon faith in God. Our forefathers created the Constitution with Christian values woven in between the words.
America was intended to be one nation under God. It was taken for granted that families instructed their children in the truth of the Bible so that they could grow up to be good and faithful members of society.
We must never let these things go. We must never think that we are too smart or sophisticated to believe the words of the Bible. If we do, then this country will crumble. Instead, we need to get on our knees and ask the Lord to not remove his hand of protection from America. We must ask him to be the Lord of this nation once again.
“Remember the former things, those of long ago; I am God, and there is no other; I am God and there is none like me” (Isaiah 46:10).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.