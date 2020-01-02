YODER: Out with the old, in with the new

“God is our refuge and strength. An ever-present help in times of trouble” (Psalm 46:1).

We can all remember that first year without someone we love. We count the days, the weeks, the months. We experience the first times again and again. The first time we celebrate Thanksgiving without them. The first Christmas without them. The first New Year without that special someone. Their first birthday in Heaven. And so on.

It’s humbling to realize that we have absolutely no control over life on this earth. That’s why we need to turn to the One who does. The Lord, the Creator of everything. As we throw out the old things of the past year and welcome in the new, let’s not throw out our faith.

“Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider him who endured such opposition from sinful men, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart” (Hebrews 12:2-3).

It’s good to remove the old things in life. Especially those that distract us from the Lord. But in doing so we must remember that some old traditions and beliefs are priceless. This country was founded upon faith in God. Our forefathers created the Constitution with Christian values woven in between the words.