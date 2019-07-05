I was on vacation last week. I did something that I’ve never done before. I painted a house. Not just any house. My husband Mel’s two-story farmhouse. Not the entire house, of course. Most of it has permanent siding. But two additions do not. They desperately needed a fresh coat of paint. For some reason, I volunteered.
Here’s a little secret. I don’t like ladders. I don’t mind the little ones, but I don’t like standing on the top step. It’s not a fear of heights. It’s a fear of falling. So every time I had to climb on the top step, I prayed: “Lord, you said you’d be with me every step of the way. I’m taking you seriously now.”
And He was with me. We made it up and down that ladder many, many times. I even had to stand on my tippy toes to reach the high places.
I believe in the promises of the Bible. I call on them every day. I’ve never been disappointed. I have a lifetime of stories, my stories, about God’s faithfulness.
Mel’s lived in this same house since he was 13 years old. When he and his family moved here, he drove a team of horses pulling a wagon full of their belongings. It was back in the day when horses were simply a part of farm life.
It didn’t take Mel’s family long to make this house a home. In a couple of years they even added a fourth child to their family. A blonde-haired boy, Loren. In every family black-and-white photo I’ve seen, Loren is standing right next to Mel as if he’s his little shadow. It’s so touching.
Mel’s parents moved into town when Mel and his first wife, Janice, married. This became their home. Many of the things they bought together are still a part of this house. I’ve rearranged furniture and added my own things to the mix. Now it feels like our home, even though this house holds many stories in which I’m not a character. Somehow the old stories and the new stories we’re writing together seem to co-exist well.
The old stories took place during busy times when Mel and Janice raised their three girls. As in every family, there were happy times and sad times. But the happy far outweighed the sad. Then they added grandchildren. Their photos and drawings are still a part of the house’s landscape. Sadly, Janice never got to meet any of her great-grandchildren. They’re all very special.
While I was out in the hot sun painting, I realized something. I’m painting a house that someday I’ll have to leave. It’s likely that Mel will go to Heaven before me. That’s just one of the realities of life when you marry someone much older than yourself. When he’s gone, this farm and this house will go to his children. I’ll have to find a new home.
So I’m here for a season. And for this season, this is my home. A home I love and cherish. A home where my husband and I are making a new life together with new stories that will one day be happy memories. So even though I realize that I’m painting a house that someday I’ll have to leave, I’m determined to do the best job I can. For now and for later. For us and for others.
Our lives here on earth are the same. We work hard at life, sometimes as if it’s a chore to accomplish. We accumulate things that we enjoy. We spend time with those we love. We grow families and stories that become fond memories. And yet, one day we’ll have to leave this life. It’s not our forever home. It’s our home only for a season.
Knowing that should make us want to live a better life so that we leave a legacy of faith, hope, and love for those who come after us. To be an example of who a Christian really is. Not someone who goes after all the worldly gains. Not someone who points the finger at others’ sins while ignoring their own.
No, someone who humbly knows they’re flawed and sincerely asks the Lord for forgiveness. Someone who asks Jesus to lead them in everything they do. Someone who’s working for treasure that’s in Heaven, not here on earth.
“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart shall be also” (Matthew 6:19-21).
There are tough times. There’s loss, loneliness, change that we didn’t see coming. And yet, we don’t have to go through these times alone. If you’re afraid. If you need help. If you worry about what’s to come. If you’ve had to leave your home for any reason. You don’t have to climb that ladder alone. Simply pray: “Lord, you said you’d be with me every step of the way. I’m taking you seriously now.”
You’ll never regret it.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.