YODER: 'Peeps' in the family of God

After all these years, I can still see where some families always sat in church. I can still visualize some of the farmers and their families who sat in front of us. Their farmer tans gave their profession away.

When the organist began playing, the quiet was gone. Voices joining together, we all burst forth in triumphant song. The traditional Easter hymns declaring that our Savior, Jesus Christ, rose from the dead still live in my heart today. This was a day for rejoicing. This was a day of triumph. It still is.

To me, Easter is so much more than Easter egg hunts, marshmallow Peeps, chocolate bunnies and jelly beans. It’s more than an annual tradition where families get together and share a big meal. For me, it’s life changing. It’s the day that women went to Jesus’ tomb and discovered that He was no longer there because He rose from the dead.

“But the angel answered them and said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay’” (Matthew 28:5-6).

It was true back then. It’s still true today. Jesus Christ died on the cross for each one of us. He took the punishment for our sins so that we can freely become a member of His family. We have the right to be called children of God.