YODER: Perspective helps us understand life's changes

The God of the universe knows me. Not in some vague, stand in line and be counted way. No, in a personal, He created me and knows me from the inside out and the outside in way.

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body” (Psalm 139:13-16a).

With perspective comes the realization that the Lord knows me and loves me with an everlasting love. All my life He’s been faithful. Even when I wasn’t faithful to Him, He was still faithful to me.

Not only has He been faithful, but He has pursued me. He’s not given up or abandoned me like an old farmhouse that no one wants. It sits in a place where once there was life. But the life’s gone. The building’s empty, it just doesn’t realize it. So it continues to stand, a shell of its former self. No family lives there. No laughter. No love. No tears. Just existence until one day it begins to fall. And the building slowly realizes something that’s been true for a long time; it’s dying.