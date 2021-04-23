YODER: Prayer is the answer to many questions

His mom told me that on his death bed she believes he surrendered his life to God and came home before the Lord took him to his heavenly home. She’s gone now, too. I imagine them walking the streets of gold together. I can almost hear him say, “Oh, Mom. You were so right all along!” Now that’s a really smart guy!

The Lord hears all of our prayers. “And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you” (Luke 11:9).

I wrote down every name with every request in my prayer journal. It’s a new journal that a publisher friend sent me before it hit the stands. I was touched when she asked me for prayer. Even though she’s a mighty prayer warrior, she knows that the Lord calls us to pray for one another.

“Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working” (James 5:13-16).