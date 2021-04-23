YODER: Prayer is the answer to many questions

“Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will hear you” (Jeremiah 29:12).
On Sunday as I was getting ready for church, a thought came to me. “I should ask people on my Facebook page if they’d like me to pray for them.”
When these thoughts come to me I believe they’re from the Holy Spirit who’s nudging me into action. I’ve learned to listen to that small, still voice of God and obey. I’ve never regretted it. So, immediately before I left my house I wrote: “Let me know if you need prayer today! I’m praying soon!”
Throughout Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday I received prayer requests on my Facebook page, via personal messages and even some in person.
Some requests are in general for the person asking. “I can always use prayer.” Some are for the Lord’s intervention in personal medical concerns and challenges. Some people are anxiously waiting test results. Some are asking for God’s presence during scheduled surgery for themselves or a loved one. Others have been living with illness for a long time and want healing prayers.
Some prayer requests are for friends and loved ones who don’t have a long time left on this earth.
Several requests are for our country’s healing. Many are also pleading for all Americans to turn back to the Lord and truly become “one nation under God” once again.
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Through some requests I feel a yearning for God’s presence in their lives. Others are yearning for the Lord’s presence in the lives of their loved ones. Many have prayer requests for their lost family members to either return to the Lord or to simply come to the Lord for the first time.
On Tuesday morning as I was getting out of bed another thought came to me: “Prayer is the key that unlocks the door to heaven.” What a beautiful image.
Prayer is the key that unlocks the door to heaven, but we can’t shove anyone through that door. And yet, I believe that we can pray them through. We simply need to know the One to whom we’re praying.
“For there is one God, and there is one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus” (1 Timothy 2:5).
Jesus is the very door to heaven. He says so Himself: “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture” (John 10:9).
God truly honors the prayers of moms, dads, grandparents, brothers, sisters, wives, husbands, friends and children. Someone very close to me prayed for 40 years that her son would return to the Lord. He was a very smart guy and didn’t think he needed Jesus. He believed that Jesus was simply a fairy tale, even though he grew up with faith.
His mom told me that on his death bed she believes he surrendered his life to God and came home before the Lord took him to his heavenly home. She’s gone now, too. I imagine them walking the streets of gold together. I can almost hear him say, “Oh, Mom. You were so right all along!” Now that’s a really smart guy!
The Lord hears all of our prayers. “And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you” (Luke 11:9).
I wrote down every name with every request in my prayer journal. It’s a new journal that a publisher friend sent me before it hit the stands. I was touched when she asked me for prayer. Even though she’s a mighty prayer warrior, she knows that the Lord calls us to pray for one another.
“Is anyone among you suffering? Let him pray. Is anyone cheerful? Let him sing praise. Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him up. And if he has committed sins, he will be forgiven. Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working” (James 5:13-16).
I’m praying through every name and every prayer request every day. I‘m adding to the list daily. It’s a humbling and also holy experience to hold these names up to the Lord. To stand in the gap and pray for these beautiful people. Prayer changes lives. And it changes the ones who are praying, too.
Are you standing in the need of prayer? I’m honored to pray for you. Send me an email and I’ll add you to my prayer journal. I’ll pray for you every day until you tell me to stop. You may pray for me, too. For wisdom and discernment. For increased love for others. That I always walk the path the Lord has laid out for me no matter how hard and challenging it may be. That when my days on earth are done I will see Jesus face to face and He will say to me: “Welcome home.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.