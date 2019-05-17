I’ve been watching red-tailed hawks for decades. Smaller than eagles, they have a similar majesty. The adults sport red tail feathers and dark speckles on their tummies. The white spots on their back form a V shape. In flight, their feather pattern is distinct.
They’re beautiful whether they’re flying or just sitting still.
I first noticed them when I lived in southeast Iowa. A fresh-faced 20-something, I was a photojournalist. Other than assigned events, I often scouted around for something to photograph or to “shoot.” I loved driving in the country to find subjects.
That’s when I first noticed the hawks. I had to ask someone what they were. I’d never seen them before. Every so often I’d spot one sitting on a weathered fence post. I’d pull over to the side of the road. Quietly getting out of my car holding my camera close to me, I’d tiptoe closer to the hawk. But every time I was just ready to take a picture, the hawk would fly away.
Disappointed, I never gave up trying to capture a hawk on film. In the meantime, I’d find another subject in the country.
Over the years I photographed beautiful old windmills singing songs to the wind that only the wind can understand. The melodies, both timeless and holy, still sing in my heart today.
I found joy in photographing ears of corn backlit by the summer sun. It’s a time when the sun shines brightest. Perhaps it knows that time’s short. That harvest is just around the corner. It always left me with a sense of hope. Hope that the seasons continue to change and then return to what they know.
One time I met a lovely farm couple who were in the field drilling oats. The lighting was perfect that day as time seemed to stand still. I photographed them while they worked. To this day, that simple black-and-white photo remains one of my favorites. It depicts them in a timeless way working hard quietly together to make a life. There’s an abiding beauty to this season of their lives. No trumpets. No fanfare. Just doing life together and doing it well.
There’s also something indescribable. They were doing what God called them to do. To be together in this world. To raise a family and to raise crops. There’s a wistfulness in knowing that they were part of the seasons of life on earth before they enjoyed their new, eternal season in Heaven.
Now all these years later I’m living in the country. I enjoy photographing the sights around me. Corn fields. Old farm buildings with fluffy clouds behind them. A tractor that’s seen many seasons come and go. Weathered fence posts. Bumpy gravel roads that seem to go on forever. Exploding milk weed pods. It’s almost like coming home to a place I never lived, but one that’s always lived in my heart.
On my drive to and from work, there’s a familiar sight. Red-tailed hawks. Literally, every few miles I see one. Sometimes they’re up in a tree alongside the road. Sometimes they’re in flight. Sometimes they’re sitting on a weathered fence post. Many more than I’ve ever seen before. And yet, I have no desire to photograph them. It just makes me happy to know that they’re around.
Twice now I’ve seen a hawk trying to sit on a power line. It’s the oddest sight. He has trouble balancing himself on the tiny wire. It makes a much better perch for robins and smaller birds. But there he is. Sitting. Tipping to the side. Trying to balance himself again. The same rhythm over and over.
I imagine telling that hawk, “Hey! You’re not where you’re supposed to be. You weren’t made to perch on a tiny wire but to reign in a big oak tree.” It’s the same for us. We weren’t created to live lesser lives than what God calls us to.
All these years later I wonder. Am I like that tall corn growing in the hot sun? I know that there are more seasons behind me than in front of me. Am I where God wants me to be? Am I shining the brightest I can shine right now?
That’s the prayer we Christians should have. To shine our brightest because we know the secrets the old windmills sing. The songs of eternity; they call to us. That’s reason enough to shine.
There are many who are like the hawk on the power line. They’re living lives out of balance. They’re not where God called them to be, living the abundant life He promised for all who believe. We need to point them to Jesus. We can do that by letting the light of Jesus shine through us.
“In the same way, let your light so shine before men that they see your good works and praise your Father in heaven” ( Matthew 5:16).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.