Earlier this week before the rain came, I was outside planting my garden. Dark clouds filled the sky. It was an unusually cold day with a sharp, face-slapping wind. But I had my warm cap pulled down over my ears, wearing my fluffy socks and layers of colorful clothes. In other words, I looked like a kooky character out of a dime store novel.
As I worked, I forgot about the weather. I prayed. I hummed. I put my hands in the recently tilled dirt and broke up some clods. I liked doing that as a little girl and I still enjoy it today. There’s something satisfying about letting the dirt flow through your fingers. There’s something happy about breaking up a clod so that it can be useful once again.
I simply had joy in the hope that planting a garden brings.
If you’ve never planted a garden, you’re missing out. To plant a garden is to have hope for the future. As I placed each little plant in its new home, I could almost see what it would become. Some varieties I’ve planted before. Some I have not. But each plant is unique. Even though they live under the same conditions, each one grows its own way.
People are like that, too. Brothers and sisters growing up in the same family can turn out so differently. Some grow up in difficult families where each day contains face-slapping weather. Some weather the difficult years and become strong people of character who have compassion and empathy for others. I’ve known them. I’m truly amazed that they’ve blossomed and grown without much encouragement or help.
Then there are others who’ve become like hardened dirt. They sit above the garden but never become a part of it. They weather the storms alone, becoming bitter as the years go by. Expecting life to get worse, it does.
And who can blame them? They didn’t receive the nurturing everyone needs. They didn’t hear words of encouragement. Words of love weren’t planted in their lives. They simply survived. Continually living in survival mode wears a person out and wears them down. They have no energy for anything else.
I’ve known many people like this. The biggest difference between the ones with hope and the ones without is that the first group knows the Lord. They know that they’re not here by accident. They know the Master Gardener. They turn to him when life in the garden gets hard. They ask him for help and guidance. When the weeds of the past threaten to overtake them, they pray for help. Their loving creator answers them.
And they know that they’re part of something so much bigger than just themselves. They are not alone.
Lost in thought as I planted my garden, I heard an unusual sound. Maybe it traveled on the wind down the gravel road. I went back to work and heard it again. I looked up and saw a small cat a ways from me. Her meow was the saddest, loneliest sound.
Cautiously, she came a little closer. Still meowing, she crept closer. I stood up and tried to pet her, but she backed away. So I just stood still. She walked over my shoes. Then she circled around and stopped next to me. I bent over and petted her soft fur. She purred like she had a little motor inside. It was a moment of pure joy.
I went inside and told husband Mel about the cat. Living on this farm most of his life, he’s seen many farm cats come and go. Over the years they were growing up here, Mel’s daughters tried sneaking cats inside.
His youngest daughter, Sharon, was a little girl with a great big purse playing dress-up one day. Mel got suspicious when he saw her going outside with the big purse, back inside, up to her room, and then back outside again. She was sneaking farm cats into her bedroom.
The cat had a nice snack and took off. I’m hoping she comes back again and becomes our farm cat. I’m waiting before I name her. I warned Mel that if she returns, he should be suspicious if he sees me carrying a big purse indoors.
Like the new plants in my garden, we each one grow our own way. We are unique. And yet, we all have something amazing in common. Jesus meets us exactly where we are and loves us as we are. If we make him the Lord of our life, that’s when we can grow in incredible, transforming ways. Be like the little farm cat. Take a step toward Jesus. Accept his love and he’ll change you from the inside out.
“But God demonstrates his own love for us, that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.