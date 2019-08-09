It’s hard to know what to say about the shootings last weekend. I just shake my head and feel very, very sad.
Sad that these mass shootings happen in this country or anywhere at all. Sad that they’re increasing in frequency. Sad to think of the loss of those lives that mean so much to their friends and their loved ones. Sad that some children are now without a parent or parents. Sad that some little lives lost were barely getting started.
Sad that some use these horrific events as a political tool. Sad that our country is so radically divided. At a time when we should be pulling together in unity and in faith, we seem to be pulling further and further apart.
Instead of circling the wagons, we’re drawing lines in the sand.
Sad. Sad. Sad.
There’s a sculpture in a small park in Geneva, Switzerland, created by Albert György. It’s along the shore of Lake Geneva. The piece is of a generic person sitting on a bench. The person is really a three-dimensional outline of a person. His feet and hands are well defined. The feet are anchored squarely on the ground.
The sculpture’s forearms and hands are crossed and resting on his thighs. His head is hanging down from his stooped shoulders at what looks like an impossible angle. And it would be without one exception.
The torso is missing. In its place is a huge, gaping hole.
The piece is called “Melancolie” or “Mourning.” It represents the hole that’s left in us when we lose someone we love. It’s the perfect depiction of grief. Many who have lost children are drawn to this piece. No one expects to bury a child. It leaves a gaping hole that should be filled with a child’s laughter and love. Instead, the sculpture shows that part of the parent has been ripped away. Many have said that this sculpture depicts how they feel inside and the pain they hide.
Only an artist and someone who has experienced grief himself could create such a beautiful and haunting piece.
For me, it also represents our lives without God. Without him, we have a gaping hole in our souls.
When I was a student chaplain, the one thing that surprised me the most was the number of people hooked on drugs and on alcohol. I had no idea it was so prevalent. One weekend I was talking with a young doctor. He had world-weary eyes. I mentioned my surprise to him. And asked him why he thought it was so.
“It’s because they don’t know God,” he said. “They have a big God-sized hole in their souls. They try to fill it up with drugs and alcohol, but it never works. It’s never enough.”
The doctor had worked in some very large cities. He’d seen a lot in his career. Yet, he knew the truth. God created us to be in communion with Him. If he’s not a part of our lives, we are just like that sculpture in Switzerland. We have a gaping hole in our souls.
After all, we are created in God’s image. In the image of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. All three were present at the time of creation. “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness ...’” (Genesis 1:26a).
Adam and Eve walked with the Lord in the Garden of Eden. They enjoyed fellowship with the Creator. How incredibly joyful that God intended us to be in a relationship with him. It’s a part of our very DNA.
Of course, we know that sin entered the garden. The serpent tempted Eve and she and Adam ate of the forbidden fruit. They disobeyed God, then hid from him. Finally, they faced him, blaming everyone for their sin except themselves.
They had to leave the garden, but even then God had a plan of redemption. He’d send his Son to earth to save us from our sins. Jesus would be the way to eternal life in heaven. Jesus fills that gaping hole. When we say “Yes” to him, his love fills that hole.
We still mourn for those who do not know him and for those who refuse to surrender to him. We mourn for the innocent victims and also for the shooters who do not follow him. Those of us who follow the Lord see the darkness in this world, but we do not walk in darkness. We “are all children of the light and children of the day. We do not belong to the night or to the darkness” (1 Thessalonians 5:5).
If you have not given your life to Jesus, do so today. It’s simple. Just ask him to forgive your sins and to be the Lord of your life. No one knows when our lives here on earth will end. If you don’t say “Yes” to the Lord, you’re saying “Yes” to Satan. Living eternally in hell is something to mourn. You’ll eternally be like the sculpture in Switzerland with a gaping hole that’s never filled, but only grows larger.
Choose Jesus. Choose life.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.