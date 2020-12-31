YODER: Ring out the old, ring in the new

But even though 2020 has been a challenging year, there are parts of it I want to remember. I want to remember the months and the days, the hours and the minutes that led up to that moment the Lord took my husband, Mel, home. I want to remember the wonderful afternoon we spent with my mom, my brother, and my sister-in-law before our car accident.

I want to remember the times Mel and I were simply enjoying our life together. Even minutes before the accident, we were making plans. I want to remember the love and laughter we shared. The great talks we had about our Lord.

I want to remember the friends and family who’ve stepped up to help me. Some by a card or a phone call. Others in more tangible ways. All done with such incredible love it’s hard to imagine one little life like mine containing it all. I’m simply thankful.

Also, I want to remember that the Lord chose to save my life. As many people have told me, He still has work for me to do. I believe it’s true.

There are other lessons from 2020 that I want to take with me into 2021 and beyond. Cherish the time we have with others. We never know which moment might be our last. Make sure others know that we love them. Tell them. It might be exactly what they need to hear in that moment.