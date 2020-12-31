YODER: Ring out the old, ring in the new

The sound of ringing church bells is one of my favorite memories. The call to worshipers to come to church on Sunday morning. The call to put aside the chores and the duties of daily living for just a little while. The call to come together as one church body and to worship our Lord in unity.
The friendly smiles as latecomers rush up the old wooden steps to make it in time for the first organ prelude. Men and women breathless from hurrying, calm themselves as they enter through the Sanctuary doors. Some are accompanied by children with faces scrubbed so clean, a few discover they don’t have freckles after all.
As the organist pounds out the first notes, the music beckons the parishioners to settle down, to sit up straight, and to pay attention. The service begins.
I miss the excitement of hearing the church bells ring. With their silence, the world has lost a little of its simple innocence. With its silence, churches have lost a little of their reverence.
Change is continuous. Ask anyone with growing children. Ask anyone who’s ever lost a loved one. Change is constant, but when life’s going smoothly, we don’t notice. We take the calm for granted, not realizing that life-changing storms are often waiting in the wings.
Many people are more than ready to ring out the old year, 2020, and ring in the New Year, 2021. Who doesn’t want to ring out the pandemic? The violence in the streets? The division between people in this country? Who doesn’t want to let go of the negativity and embrace the hope that this New Year will be better?
But even though 2020 has been a challenging year, there are parts of it I want to remember. I want to remember the months and the days, the hours and the minutes that led up to that moment the Lord took my husband, Mel, home. I want to remember the wonderful afternoon we spent with my mom, my brother, and my sister-in-law before our car accident.
I want to remember the times Mel and I were simply enjoying our life together. Even minutes before the accident, we were making plans. I want to remember the love and laughter we shared. The great talks we had about our Lord.
I want to remember the friends and family who’ve stepped up to help me. Some by a card or a phone call. Others in more tangible ways. All done with such incredible love it’s hard to imagine one little life like mine containing it all. I’m simply thankful.
Also, I want to remember that the Lord chose to save my life. As many people have told me, He still has work for me to do. I believe it’s true.
There are other lessons from 2020 that I want to take with me into 2021 and beyond. Cherish the time we have with others. We never know which moment might be our last. Make sure others know that we love them. Tell them. It might be exactly what they need to hear in that moment.
Don’t hold grudges. Don’t give energy to resentment. It doesn’t affect the other person. It only changes us. And not in a good way. Give it to God and ask Him to help us to forgive and forget.
Refuse to participate in pettiness. There’s no time for that. Life truly is so short here on earth. Don’t allow jealousy into our lives. God gives each one of us gifts and talents. Use them to make a difference in this world. Don’t covet what others have. Be thankful for the person that the Lord created us to be. Be thankful for his many blessings.
