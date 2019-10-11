As I leave the small town near where I live, I see a road sign. The number of miles, 11, is clear. But the town’s name that comes before the mileage has been covered with dark plastic. It makes me smile. In 11 miles there’s nothing. That’s not true, of course. In 11 miles there’s a lovely little town.
Traveling further, I see a “Road Closed” sign.
Sometimes paths are closed for obvious reasons. Repair work. Expansion. New construction. But sometimes they’re closed because we ourselves are under construction. It reminds me of the woman with the issue of blood in the Bible. She knows Jesus is near. Surely she hears the commotion. Secluded away from society, she knows who is so near that she can almost touch him. In fact, that’s what she must do!
“Just then a woman who suffered for 12 years with constant bleeding came up behind him. She touched the fringe of his robe, for she thought, ‘If I can just touch his robe, I will be healed’” (Matthew 9:20-22).
For this woman, the road to good health is closed for 12 long years. Years when she has no strength or energy. Years when she’s seen as an outcast. Years of being different. Think about what that means. Every time there’s a family gathering among your loved ones or a celebration in your town, you can’t join in.
For you, that road is closed.
You remain closed off, alone with feelings of rejection and not belonging. If you’ve ever felt that way in your own life, even for a moment, you have a tiny glimpse into what this woman went through.
For 12 years she’s under construction. This woman has time to pray. Time to cry out to the Lord. Time to grow in faith. She does grow in faith. It takes faith for an outcast to go out in public. It takes faith to approach Jesus, if only from the vantage point of crawling on the ground, like a worm.
But sometimes closed roads open up and they’re better than before.
“Jesus turned around, and when he saw her he said, ‘Daughter, be encouraged! Your faith has made you well.’ And the woman was healed at that moment” (Matthew 9:22).
What a pronouncement. In this society Jesus points out to everyone who can hear that this woman is a woman of faith. This woman is healed. Just like that, this woman is not only physically cured, she’s welcomed back to society.
I’ve had roads closed in my life. Once, many years ago, I had three amazing job opportunities simultaneously. By the world’s standards, each one would make a name for me. Each one was more than a job. Each was the stuff that great careers are formed upon. Yet, I felt a little uneasiness. I didn’t know why. So I prayed about it.
The first two jobs immediately disappeared. Budget cuts came out of the blue, they said. The jobs didn’t exist anymore. The third job was my ultimate dream job. The man who’d all but promised me the job called saying that out of the blue someone wanted to return from a foreign country where he’d been working very hard for them. He wanted the job. They had no choice but it to give him.
Those roads closed and never opened up again. But that’s okay. In fact, it’s wonderful! God knew what he was doing. If I’d gone down one of those roads, I know I wouldn’t be where I am today. Most importantly, I don’t think that I’d be serving the Lord. I needed some major construction work on my faith and my walk with the Lord. During that time, I got it. In fact, I’m still under construction and expect that I will be until the day the Lord calls me home.
Was it easy? No, they were some of the hardest times in my life. But like the woman with the issue of blood, I had time to cry out to the Lord. He not only heard me, “He lifted me out of the pit of despair, out of the mud and mire. He set my feet on solid ground and steadied me as I walked along” (Psalm 40:2).
Most importantly, I walked with him and I still do. So, I thank God for closed roads in my life. I thank him that in his love, mercy, and wisdom he closed some roads completely for me and he opened up others.
Are there roads closed in your life?
If there are, don’t despair. Cry out to the Lord. He’ll not only hear you, he’ll help you. Jesus is on the road to heal Jairus’ daughter when he encounters the woman with the issue of blood. Imagine this. He’s on his way to complete one miracle when he pauses to perform another.
Jesus always has time for us. He always has time for you. If you’re in need of reconstruction, reach out and touch the hem of Jesus’ robe. He’ll stop, turn around and you’ll never be the same. Do it now. You won’t regret it.
Once we leave this earth, the road to reconstruction is closed. Choose today what your road sign will read. In 11 miles is there heaven or hell?
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.