Many people love scary movies. They even laugh with delight as they recount the scariest scenes.
Not me. I’ve never liked scary movies. Even the old black-and-white B-rated movies that are low budget and not well done. You know the kind. A wall suddenly falls over and you realize it’s made out of cardboard. Or a plane flies in the sky even though the setting is prehistoric times.
Give me a good drama or a romantic comedy any day over something that even hints at scary. I just don’t like to be scared.
One day as I prayed a thought came to me. I don’t remember exactly what I was praying. Daily I pray for family and friends. For their protection. For a closer walk with the Lord. For those who don’t know the Lord, I pray that he’ll draw them near and they’ll surrender their lives to him.
For our churches and those in ministry I pray that they teach and preach from the Bible with truth and love. That they’re encouraged and strengthened in their walk with the Lord. I pray for the persecuted church. Those throughout this world who are obviously targeted and those within our own country who are targeted more subtly, although that’s certainly changing.
I pray for God to not remove his hand of protection from our country. For revival in the hearts of people so they will confess their sin, turn from it, and turn towards God.
Daily I pray in the morning and throughout the day. The Lord helps us in every situation, we just need to ask. “You have not because you ask not” (James 4:2). I often pray for wisdom and for the Lord to direct my steps.
Every day my husband, Mel, and I pray together. Weekly, we pray with a wonderful group of friends who are powerful prayer warriors. “For where two or three have gathered in my name, I am there in their midst” (Matthew 8:20).
Over the years I’ve discovered that the sweetest and most powerful times are those spent in prayer.
One day recently as I prayed a thought came to me. “I’m living among the Walking Dead.” Immediately I thought of an old movie with zombies walking around with their arms stretched out in front of them. They’re walking stiffly, as if they have bad knees. Many of them have just come out of their graves. That’s all I remember. My eyes were closed the rest of the time.
As I went about my day, I saw people just living their lives like they did the day before. As they’ve done for years. I wondered, “Do you know the Lord? Are you truly saved or are you one of the Walking Dead destined to spend eternity separated from God?”
The latter is the scariest thought of all.
Talking about his return to earth, Jesus said “As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be also in the days of the Son of Man: They ate, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and the flood came and destroyed them all” (Luke 17:26-27).
Ironically, with technological advances much information is a few key strokes away and yet so much fake news about God is out there. People believe lies. They allow others to interpret the Bible for them without reading it for themselves. “For the Word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and the attitudes of the heart” (Hebrews 4:12).
We must know the Word of God and we must hide it in our hearts so that we don’t sin against the Lord (Psalm 119:11). We must not be like the Walking Dead who follow this new idea and that new philosophy. We must not be ignorant about heaven. We don’t get to heaven by being a good person. There’s only one way.
“Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me’” (John 14:6).
In Acts, Peter and John encounter a lame beggar at the temple gate. The man asks for money, but Peter tells him, “In the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, rise up and walk” (Acts 3:6). Lame all his life, the man goes into the temple walking, jumping and praising God. People are amazed to see this miraculous transformation.
This man who now walks is no longer a beggar. He’s no longer one of the Walking Dead. He’s alive in Christ! Peter explains that Jesus is the source of not only the physical healing, but of our spiritual healing, which leads to eternal life.
“Let it be known to you all, and to all the people of Israel, that by the name of Jesus Christ, whom you crucified, by whom God raised from the dead, by Him this man stands before you whole. Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:10,12).
Don’t be one of the Walking Dead. Life is not a B-movie. Eternity can be scary or it can be more wonderful than we can imagine. Crawl, walk, run with joy to Jesus and live.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.