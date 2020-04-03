YODER: 'Speak, Lord, for your servant hears'

One of the hardest changes for me is not being able to go to church. I miss my church family. And I miss my family. Talking on the phone is not the same as being together in person.

But as we pray for safety and good health for one another, maybe there is a way to look at this time as an opportunity. Families are home together. Parents are working from home. Kids are out of school trying to study at home. I saw a little girl playing outside her house one day this week. She was drawing in the dirt with a stick. I used to do that when I was young. It doesn’t sound like much, but when you let your imagination loose, it’s amazing the places it can take you.

Maybe this time of slowing down is a gift. Maybe this is the Lord’s way of calling each one of our names just as he called Samuel so long ago. How will we respond? Will we take the time to be still and listen? Will we read a few verses in the Bible and ask the Lord to speak to us on what we’ve read? Will we thank Him and praise Him for being the Lord of our life?