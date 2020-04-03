YODER: 'Speak, Lord, for your servant hears'

During the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve been thinking about the little boy, Samuel, in the Old Testament. His mother, Hannah, cries out to the Lord. She’s barren. She prays for a son and makes a vow. She tells God that if He gives her a son, she will dedicate his life to the Lord.
While she’s crying out to the Lord in the temple, Eli the priest sees her and accuses her of being drunk. But Hannah tells him that she hasn’t been drinking. She has “poured out (her) soul to the LORD” (1 Samuel 1:15b). Eli blesses her.
Hannah gives birth to Samuel. When he’s weaned, Hannah and her husband, Elkanah, bring Samuel to the temple where he will serve Eli. When they arrive, Hannah says to Eli, “’O my lord! As your soul lives, I am the woman who stood by you here, praying to the LORD.
“‘For this child I prayed, and the LORD has granted me my petition which I asked of him. Therefore I also have lent him to the LORD; as long as he lives he shall be lent to the LORD.’ So they worshiped the LORD there” (1 Samuel 1:26-28).
Samuel grows physically and spiritually. His growth is in sharp contrast to Eli’s two sons who serve as priests. Instead of keeping God’s covenant as humble priests, they take the best for themselves. They’re selfish and worse, they behave immorally. They sin against God not only because they don’t fulfill their priestly duties, but they also cause others to sin.
“Now the boy Samuel ministered to the LORD before Eli. And the word of the LORD was rare in those days; there was no widespread revelation” (1 Samuel 3:1).
As Samuel’s falling asleep one night, the LORD calls to him. Samuel answers, “Here I am!” He runs to Eli the priest, thinking he’s the one speaking. But Eli tells him that he didn’t call him. He tells Samuel to go back to sleep. The third time this happens, Eli realizes who’s calling Samuel. He tells him, “Go lie down; and it shall be, if He calls you, you must say, ‘Speak, LORD, for your servant hears’” (1 Samuel 3:9).
That’s exactly what Samuel does. The LORD speaks to him and tells him of the judgment that Eli and his family will face because Eli’s “sons made themselves vile and he did not restrain them. And therefore I have sworn to the house of Eli that the iniquity of Eli’s house shall not be atoned for by sacrifice or offering forever” (1 Samuel 3:13b-14).
When Samuel tells Eli what the Lord told him, Eli responds, “It is the LORD. Let Him do what seems good to Him” (1 Samuel 3:18b). Samuel becomes a respected prophet of the Lord.
Samuel learned to listen to the Lord. During this time of social distancing, may we do the same.
There are so many distractions in our lives. In and of themselves they are not bad. But piled up, they are distractions. There are sporting events. There are school events. There’s going out to eat with friends. There are vacations and trips. We can travel the globe. We can seek after the next new adventure. So many choices in our lives. We so easily take all the opportunities we have for granted. Until they stop. They have stopped for now. We can’t gather in large crowds. We’re not to get too close to others.
One of the hardest changes for me is not being able to go to church. I miss my church family. And I miss my family. Talking on the phone is not the same as being together in person.
But as we pray for safety and good health for one another, maybe there is a way to look at this time as an opportunity. Families are home together. Parents are working from home. Kids are out of school trying to study at home. I saw a little girl playing outside her house one day this week. She was drawing in the dirt with a stick. I used to do that when I was young. It doesn’t sound like much, but when you let your imagination loose, it’s amazing the places it can take you.
Maybe this time of slowing down is a gift. Maybe this is the Lord’s way of calling each one of our names just as he called Samuel so long ago. How will we respond? Will we take the time to be still and listen? Will we read a few verses in the Bible and ask the Lord to speak to us on what we’ve read? Will we thank Him and praise Him for being the Lord of our life?
You, O Lord, are still on the throne. You, O Lord, are still in control. We praise you because you have fearfully and wonderfully made each one of us. You call each of us by name. You know us better than we know ourselves. Lead us and guide us, O Lord. Whisper to us and tell us the path to take. Speak to us and help us to grow in you. Protect us and our loved ones, O Lord. Keep us healthy. But most importantly, O Lord, keep us in eternity with you. Amen.
May we all say like little Samuel, “Speak, Lord, for your servant hears.”
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.
