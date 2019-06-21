Sometimes old dreams come back to me to teach me something new. That happened this week. I remembered a dream from long ago.
It’s twilight outside. That time of the day that’s almost night, but not quite. It’s a time that seems to hang in the balance, weighing serious matters that we humans never see.
And just as the last rays of sunlight begin to disappear and darkness threatens to take over, I see across a vast landscape at some beautiful hills. As I’m in the motion of turning my head away, I see movement. I turn back and see one of the hills moving.
It stands up. It’s not a hill at all. It’s a sleeping giant waking up.
My first thought is to turn away and hide. But our eyes meet. And in that moment I know that life is forever changed. I cannot un-see the giant. I know he exists now. And he cannot un-see the fact that I saw him. We are both forced to acknowledge that I now have knowledge of him.
Maybe it’s because I’m realizing that there are more years behind me on this earth than there are in front of me. Or maybe it’s because I’m focusing in on what’s truly important in life. Whatever the reason, I see sleeping giants all around me. Not the literal kind, of course. Not like Goliath in the Bible. When David, a mere shepherd boy, saw him insulting “the living God,” he did something. He volunteered to fight him.
At first, he wasn’t taken seriously. What could a mere boy do against a man more than nine feet tall who’d been a mighty warrior since his youth? Eventually, they allow David to fight. King Saul puts his armor on David. He can’t fight that way. It doesn’t fit him. He isn’t using the gifts God’s given him. Instead he takes his sling and a smooth stone, fighting the giant as he fought the lion and the bear in defense of his sheep.
“David said to the Philistine, ‘You come against me with sword and spear and javelin, but I come against you in the name of the LORD Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the LORD will deliver you into my hands, and I’ll strike you down and cut off your head... and the whole world will know that there is a God in Israel. All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the LORD saves; for the battle is the LORD’s, and he will give all of you into our hands’” (1 Samuel 17:45-47).
David saw someone insulting God and he fought him just like he was a threatening enemy like a lion or a bear. We can learn a lot from David. He didn’t stand by when someone insulted God. He took a stand and he put his own life on the line.
David knew who was really fighting this battle. It wasn’t him, a mere shepherd boy. It was the God of Israel. The Almighty Lord of creation. We need more Davids today.
The idea of what a Christian is has changed in this country. Prayer was removed from school because one person didn’t like it and thought it infringed on her child’s rights. Where were the Davids then?
How has society changed since the Bible was banned from schools?
Movies and TV programs that used to have the fabric of Christianity in their best characters now portray Christians as weak, at best. Often they’re the most hypocritical, one-dimensional and unjust characters.
How has life for Christians changed since the tolerance movement has taken hold in this country? Everyone and everything is tolerated except for Christians. Jesus himself was intolerant of sin. He loved people enough to come to this world to be the sacrifice for our sin. He loves the sinner, but hates the sin. He forgave the woman caught in the act of adultery. Then he said, “Go and sin no more” (John 8:11).
Is it any wonder that an older David wrote the 23rd Psalm? “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; For You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).
Do you think he was remembering back to the Valley of Elah? The Philistine army was on one side on the hill and the Israelites on the opposite hill. They’d been there for 40 days. It was in the valley that David faced Goliath. There are valleys in every life. The difference is which side you choose. Are you on the world’s side? The Philistines thought they were the winners with Goliath on their side. They were wrong.
There’s a battle being waged for the souls of men and women. Make sure you’re on the right side, the side of the one true God. At the end of our lives on earth there’s only way to heaven -- through Jesus Christ, the Son of God. He defeated the giants of sin and death. He’s preparing a place in eternity for all believers. A place where there are no sleeping giants. Instead, our victorious Almighty God.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.