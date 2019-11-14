YODER: Thank you, Gust, for your great example

Gust loved the Lord and lived a life that honored Him, and so did his wife, Mable. Together they raised a good, hard working family in faith. What more could you ask for in life? To learn from the time you’re a baby that God exists. That He loves you with an everlasting love. That He was, is, and always shall be. That we are all called to live a life that honors our Lord.

Gust is a good example of how the Lord takes care of his own. Coming so far across the Atlantic Ocean, with little money, he was able to make a life in his new country. He crossed the ocean three times altogether. The second time was to serve in France. Then the third was back home to the USA. Once he got home, he stayed.

When Melvin married his first wife, Janice, his parents moved off the farm. Gust would often come back to the farm and find something to do. The last day he spent on the farm he was mowing the yard. In the middle of cutting the grass, Gust had a sudden heart attack and died. He got to leave this earth from his own farm to his eternal home. A fitting end for someone who loved the land so much in this country, while looking forward to eternity in God’s country. Gust was a man who served his God, his country, and his family well.