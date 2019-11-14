YODER: Thank you, Gust, for your great example

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Unfortunately, it often gets lost in the middle of the Halloween hoopla and the Christmas buying frenzy.
My husband, Melvin, and I were talking recently about being thankful. He said that for him, he has to first be thankful that he grew up in a Christian home. Growing up in a home where your parents take you to church and Sunday School and also go themselves, is a great way to start your faith walk.
Melvin’s dad, Gust, came over to our country from his native Sweden when he was only 17 years old. He left Sweden on a Swedish boat to Liverpool, England, where he transferred to an English boat. He had ten dollars in his pocket when he landed on Ellis Island.
On Ellis Island, Gust was so lonely that he sat down and cried. If he’d had money, he later said, he’d have bought a ticket and gone back home. But he didn’t. He only had the ten dollars. So he stayed and worked hard, never seeing his parents again.
Gust adopted the United States as his home. He was honored to serve his country. He was part of the Army of Occupation during World War I. He was on the boat on the way over when the Armistice was signed.
He was stationed in France for about six months. Gust learned enough French in that time period that 35 years later when a French woman visited the farm and didn’t speak any English, he was able to carry on a conversation. In fact, Melvin says they were laughing and talking up a storm.
Before Gust was drafted, he’d already met his wife-to-be, Mable, at church and the young people’s youth group. They were engaged to be married when the war interrupted, as it did for so many couples.
They wrote letters back and forth. Mable wrote to Gust in English. Gust could read English, but he could only write in Swedish. Fortunately, Mable could read Swedish. Her parents both came over from Sweden. Their love only grew through their English-Swedish correspondence. And a good life was waiting for Gust when he came back home to the United States.
The couple married. Children followed. Four of them: three boys and one girl. Gust was a hired man on a farm before the war. He always did so much more than what was expected of him. After the war, he rented a farm for about 13 years. Then Gust purchased his own farm. The farm that Melvin and I live on today.
Gust always lived a life of thankfulness to this country. Patriotic, he couldn’t love this country more even if he’d been born here. In fact, maybe he loved the USA just a little bit more than the rest of us. He knew that in Sweden if you were born poor, you’d always be poor. There were no opportunities to change your lot in life. Not through dumb luck. Not through hard work.
When asked once if he’d like to visit Sweden again, he simply said, “This is my home.”
Gust loved the Lord and lived a life that honored Him, and so did his wife, Mable. Together they raised a good, hard working family in faith. What more could you ask for in life? To learn from the time you’re a baby that God exists. That He loves you with an everlasting love. That He was, is, and always shall be. That we are all called to live a life that honors our Lord.
Gust is a good example of how the Lord takes care of his own. Coming so far across the Atlantic Ocean, with little money, he was able to make a life in his new country. He crossed the ocean three times altogether. The second time was to serve in France. Then the third was back home to the USA. Once he got home, he stayed.
When Melvin married his first wife, Janice, his parents moved off the farm. Gust would often come back to the farm and find something to do. The last day he spent on the farm he was mowing the yard. In the middle of cutting the grass, Gust had a sudden heart attack and died. He got to leave this earth from his own farm to his eternal home. A fitting end for someone who loved the land so much in this country, while looking forward to eternity in God’s country. Gust was a man who served his God, his country, and his family well.
I’m thankful for Gust and the great example he was for Melvin. I’m thankful for Melvin, who is so like his dad. And I’m thankful for God, our Heavenly Father. Not just during this season leading up to Thanksgiving, but every day.
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com.